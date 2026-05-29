Nigeria: Ize-Iyamu Threatens to Sue Okpebholo's Aide Over Defamatory Publication, Demands N2bn

Benin — One of the senatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo South, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has threatened a suit against the Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Digital Media, Mr. Collins Osaghae, over an alleged defamatory publication circulated on social media against him.

He is therefore demanding the sum of N2 billion as damages for the alleged defamation.

Counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Emmanuel Usoh, who gave the hints in Benin on Thursday accused Okoebholo's aide of circulating what he described as a forged and AI-generated newspaper front page purportedly linked to Vanguard Newspaper, containing damaging allegations against his client.

In a letter dated May 28, 2026, Ize-Iyamu alleged that the viral publication falsely portrayed him as engaging in fraudulent political activities and desperate lobbying ahead of the Edo South Senatorial race.

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He described the publication as malicious and capable of damaging his political reputation and public image.

According to the notice, the publication contained damaging allegations against the former APC governorship candidate and was deliberately designed to "malign, denigrate and injure" his reputation and political standing.

"The publication, which allegedly circulated across multiple WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, was entirely fake and did not exist on Vanguard Newspaper's official website, e-paper, or verified publications," he said

The notice further stated that the alleged publication, which reportedly circulated across several WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, was entirely fake and could not be found on Vanguard Newspaper's official website, e-paper or verified publications.

It alleged that the publication portrayed Ize-Iyamu as "a fraudulent and disgraceful person and that the statements had caused embarrassment and emotional distress to his family, political associates, supporters and religious community."

The notice said the former APC governorship candidate had continued to receive calls from concerned associates seeking clarification over the viral report.

He demanded a public apology and retraction in major television stations including Channels TV, AIT, TVC, Silverbird Television, Arise Television and ITV, as well as in seven national newspapers and demanding the sum of N2 billion as damages for the alleged defamation.

The notice warned that failure to comply with these demands within five days will attracts both civil and criminal proceedings in a court of competent jurisdiction without further correspondence.

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When contacted, Mr. Osaghae said he has not been served the notice, noting there are processes of serving a legal notice.