Nigeria: Children's Day - FG Pledges Commitment to Inclusive Child Protection Policies

Abuja — The federal government has stressed the need for inclusivity, equal opportunities and stronger protection mechanisms for every Nigerian child, regardless of gender, disability or background.

Minister for Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stated this in Abuja while hosting children at the Annual Children's Carnival held at the Monoliza Amusement Park in Garki as part of activities marking the 2026 National Children's Day celebration.

At the event, themed, "Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child," Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the federal government remained committed to strengthening legal and social protection frameworks to enable Nigerian children compete favourably globally and achieve their full potential.

"The Nigerian child is valued. We adore you. We are cheering for you because the future is so bright," she said.

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The minister explained that the week-long activities lined up for the celebration reflected ongoing reforms targeted at child welfare, care and inclusion.

She noted that government had introduced the National Care Policy, which she described as the first of its kind in Nigeria and aligned with global best practices.

"We started with a press conference where we highlighted the theme. The theme is all about inclusivity. No child will be left behind," she said.

According to her, children also have responsibilities toward nation-building through discipline, patriotism and positive conduct.

"Even the children have their role. They have the responsibility to be good children, to be law-abiding, forward-thinking and progressive when it comes to the Nigerian project," she stated.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim urged children to embrace gender inclusion and mutual respect from an early age, stressing the need to cultivate positive masculinity and partnership between boys and girls.

"Inclusivity starts from now. I want every Nigerian child to see the opposite sex as a partner in progress.

"Let the boys get used to having the girls around and let the girls get used to being partners in progress and prosperity with the boys," she said.

The minister also praised the resilience and talents of Nigerian children in sports, the creative industry and the digital sector, describing them as worthy ambassadors of the country.

She disclosed that over 1,000 children from different backgrounds, including orphanages and special schools, were earlier hosted by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa as part of the Children's Day activities.

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Sulaiman-Ibrahim commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritising social development and declaring 2026 as the "Year of Family and Social Development."

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Uko Esuwa Bada, lauded the successful organisation of the event and reiterated the ministry's commitment to advancing policies that promote the welfare and inclusion of Nigerian children.

Some of the children at the event, expressed appreciation to the government for organising such events to celebrate children.

Zion Mantim, eight-year-old, primary four pupil, stressed the need for the government to ensure safety of lives and protection against violence and abuse in schools and the society.

"We want the government to protect children from violence and ensure every child feels safe at home, in school and in the community," he said.

Similarly, Miss Zoe Dala, 10-year-old, primary six pupil, urged the government to create more opportunities for children to develop their potential and achieve their dreams.

"As Nigerian children, we promise to study hard and be responsible citizens, while we ask the government to continue invest in our future and ensure our protection," she said.

The celebration featured games, cultural performances, music, arts and crafts, chess competition, tie and dye training and cake-cutting sessions with children, dispensing of free deworming drugs and gifts items, among other activities.