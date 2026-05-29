Malawi: Patients Forced to Pay K90,000 for 'Free' Treatment As Corruption Crisis Rocks Public Hospitals

A shocking parliamentary inquiry has exposed a deep corruption crisis in Malawi's public hospitals, with patients allegedly being forced to pay bribes for treatment, fake receipts being issued, drugs stolen and sold privately, and desperate families charged for services that are supposed to be free.

One of the most disturbing revelations came from Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), where officials disclosed that a patient allegedly paid K90,000 to access services at the Endoscopy Department, while another was reportedly asked to pay K18,500 before undergoing a tooth extraction.

The explosive revelations emerged when Secretary for Health Dan Namarika appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Health alongside senior officials from major referral hospitals during an ongoing inquiry into corruption in the health sector.

The inquiry follows a powerful media investigation titled "Pay Up or Die", which uncovered widespread extortion and illegal payments at public hospitals across the country.

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Speaking before the committee, Namarika admitted that corruption has become a serious and persistent problem within public health facilities.

"We acknowledge that corruption is happening in some of our public health facilities and government has already started taking action against those involved," Namarika said.

The inquiry painted a disturbing picture of a broken healthcare system where vulnerable patients are allegedly being exploited by some health workers while seeking lifesaving treatment.

At Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), management admitted that corruption has existed for years and continues to undermine service delivery.

Hospital officials revealed that some patients allegedly pay money to jump queues and receive treatment faster, while others remain too afraid to report corrupt officers for fear of being denied medical care in future.

QECH also reported theft of hospital supplies, including theatre clothing, gauze, and cotton rolls.

At KCH, officials disclosed multiple forms of corruption, including diversion of drugs to private pharmacies, extortion for free services, procurement irregularities, and misuse of referral documents.

The hospital further revealed that two pharmacists and a hospital attendant were implicated in the theft of drugs from the hospital pharmacy for private gain.

Mzuzu Central Hospital also admitted facing serious corruption challenges, including illegal bypass fees, fake receipts, theft of medicines, and allegations that some staff demand money before attending to patients.

Hospital management said fear among whistleblowers has made investigations difficult because some complainants later withdraw cases due to intimidation and fear of retaliation.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health Anthony Masamba described the revelations as alarming and warned that corruption in hospitals is endangering the lives of ordinary Malawians.

"What is happening in our public hospitals is very worrying because innocent Malawians are suffering while some individuals are taking advantage of a broken system. Government must act fast," Masamba said.

He called for stronger anti-corruption systems and tougher action against officers abusing public resources.

The hospitals told the committee that they have introduced measures such as integrity committees, complaint boxes, toll-free reporting systems, CCTV cameras, and collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in an effort to fight corruption.

The media investigation that triggered the inquiry was conducted by journalists from Capital Radio Malawi, Platform for Investigative Journalism, Zodiak Broadcasting Station, The Nation, MIJ FM, Times Group, and The African Brief.

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The investigation uncovered a widespread system of unofficial payments at referral hospitals such as QECH and KCH, where patients and families were allegedly charged for scans, surgeries, and even mortuary services that are officially free in public hospitals.

Following the exposé, President Peter Mutharika ordered the Ministry of Health and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate the allegations and take disciplinary action against staff involved in demanding bribes.

The President also directed authorities to strengthen hospital ombudsman offices to improve complaint handling and protect patients from abuse.

The parliamentary inquiry continues amid growing public anger and fears that corruption within hospitals is denying poor Malawians access to lifesaving healthcare.