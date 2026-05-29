Malawi: K106 Billion Drug Shipment Intercepted in South Africa, Two Malawians Arrested

South African authorities have intercepted a Malawi-registered truck allegedly transporting drugs worth about K106 billion, leading to the arrest of two Malawians and a Zambian at the Beitbridge Border Post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to reports by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the truck was stopped after border officials detected suspicious cargo during a scanner inspection.

Authorities say the truck, which was entering South Africa from Malawi, was subjected to a detailed search that lasted nearly eight hours after scanners picked up unusual substances hidden inside the vehicle.

The search reportedly uncovered about 713 000 grammes of methaqualone, a chemical commonly used in the production of mandrax -- a dangerous and highly addictive drug widely abused in parts of southern Africa.

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The seized consignment is estimated to be worth close to R1 billion, translating to around K106 billion.

In a statement quoted by SABC, the Border Management Authority (BMA) confirmed the arrests and said investigations are underway to establish the intended destination of the drugs and whether a wider international trafficking syndicate is involved.

"The truck was subjected to a non-intrusive inspection through the cargo scanner, during which suspicious substances were detected. This prompted officials to conduct an extensive search of the truck which lasted about eight hours," BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi told Sowetan Live.

The three suspects are currently being held at Musina Police Unit in South Africa and are expected to appear in court on drug trafficking charges.

South Africa's Border Management Authority Commissioner Michael Masiapato said the successful interception demonstrates growing efforts to tighten border security and crack down on cross-border crime.

"The BMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through the use of advanced technology, intelligence coordination, and strategic partnerships to secure South Africa's borders," he said.

In Malawi, the development has triggered concern over possible weaknesses in border security systems and the growing use of regional transport routes by international drug trafficking networks.

Malawi Police Service spokesperson Peter Kalaya said local authorities are still waiting for official communication through Interpol regarding the matter.

"We are yet to receive formal information from Interpol, which normally handles such international cases involving cross-border criminal activities," he said.

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The Customs and Excise Act of Malawi strictly prohibits the transportation of illegal substances and other prohibited goods across the country's borders.

Security expert Master Mfune described the incident as a worrying sign of security lapses within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

"Criminal networks are exploiting weaknesses within our borders to move illegal materials across countries. In some cases, this is aided by desperate individuals and even corrupt law enforcement officers seeking quick money," Mfune said.

By press time, Malawi Revenue Authority spokesperson Wilma Chalulu had not yet commented on how the suspected drug shipment managed to pass through border checkpoints despite existing security procedures and regulations.

Meanwhile, Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services spokesperson Pasqually Zulu said immigration officials only verify travel documents and cannot automatically detect hidden illegal cargo unless intelligence or suspicious activity is identified.

Methaqualone, commonly known in street form as mandrax, is a dangerous drug that affects the nervous system and can cause over-excitement, poor coordination, blurred vision, slurred speech, breathing difficulties, and slowed heart rate.

The massive seizure has now intensified concerns about transnational organized crime within southern Africa and raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of border surveillance systems across the region.