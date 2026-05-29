Malawi Govt Hails India for 1,000 Metric Tons Rice Donation to Ease Hunger Crisis

The Malawi Government has hailed India for donating 1,000 metric tons of rice to support families facing hunger following devastating climate shocks that have pushed millions into food insecurity.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. George Chaponda received the donation on Thursday during a handover ceremony held at the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) premises in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

The rice consignment has been handed over to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to support Malawi's lean season response programme aimed at assisting vulnerable households across the country.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chaponda described the donation as a strong symbol of friendship, solidarity, and longstanding cooperation between Malawi and India.

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"This delivery is a clear demonstration of the strong relations that exist between our two countries. We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of India for standing with Malawi during this difficult period," said Chaponda.

He explained that erratic rainfall patterns, floods, and other extreme weather conditions experienced since late 2025 have severely affected food production and worsened hunger in many parts of the country.

According to Chaponda, nearly four million Malawians are currently facing food insecurity due to the adverse climatic conditions, forcing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to declare a State of Disaster and appeal for both local and international assistance across all 28 districts.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said the rice donation would significantly strengthen government relief efforts and help cushion vulnerable families during the lean season.

He further assured the public that DoDMA will oversee the distribution exercise to ensure transparency, accountability, and fair targeting of deserving beneficiaries.

India's High Commissioner to Malawi, Amararam Gujar, said the donation reflects India's unwavering commitment to supporting Malawi during times of hardship.

"This rice represents our solidarity with the people of Malawi and our shared commitment to promoting food security, resilience, and human welfare," Gujar said.

He highlighted the deep historical ties between Malawi and India, noting that relations between the two countries date back to before Malawi attained independence.

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Gujar also pointed to the growing cooperation between the two nations in sectors such as agriculture, health, education, trade, and infrastructure development.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Malawi's development aspirations under the Malawi 2063 vision.

The donation comes at a time Malawi continues to battle the effects of climate-related disasters that have affected crops, displaced communities, and increased humanitarian needs nationwide.