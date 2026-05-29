Uganda: Nita-U Appoints Julian Rweju As Director of E-Government Services

The National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) has appointed Julian Rweju Mani as the new Director of e-Government Services, effective immediately.

The appointment places the long-serving ICT professional at the helm of Uganda's e-Government services directorate at a time when the country is accelerating digital transformation in public service delivery.

Ms Rweju is an experienced Information and Communication Technology specialist with more than 18 years of experience in ICT management and implementation across the government and telecommunications sectors.

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She has spent more than 13 years at NITA-U, rising through several leadership positions within the agency.

Her career at the authority began as a Business Analyst before she rose to Senior Business Analyst and later Manager Business Transformation.

Before her substantive appointment, she had been serving in an acting capacity as Director of e-Government Services.

NITA-U described her as an innovative and results-oriented professional who has played a key role in driving digital transformation initiatives within government institutions.

Her academic background combines technical and management expertise.

Ms Rweju holds a Master of Science in ICT and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). She is also a certified Project Management Practitioner with expertise in Change Management, skills considered critical in implementing large-scale digital government systems.

"She is a proven leader and dependable team player with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, as well as a demonstrated ability to successfully drive e-Government services initiatives forward," the authority said in a staff appointment announcement.

NITA-U is mandated under the NITA-U Act, 2009 to coordinate, oversee and regulate Information Technology services in Uganda.

Operating under the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the authority has been central to implementing Uganda's digital transformation agenda through initiatives aimed at improving efficiency in government operations and public service delivery.

Over the years, the agency has led key ICT projects including government data integration systems, cybersecurity coordination, national ICT infrastructure development and digital public service platforms.

Ms Rweju's appointment is expected to strengthen ongoing efforts to expand and improve e-Government services as Uganda continues embracing technology-driven governance and public administration.