Uganda: Dr. Peter Kimbowa Urges Professionals to Lead With Purpose, Character

As part of preparations for the upcoming SWITCH Conference scheduled for June 26, 2026, Ascenify Uganda hosted a webinar under the theme "Take Charge," bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders for a conversation on intentional growth, leadership, and personal transformation.

The webinar, moderated by Beverley Nambozo Nsegiyunva, featured renowned leadership coach and speaker Dr. Peter Kimbowa as the guest speaker.

During the session, Dr. Kimbowa challenged participants to rethink how they approach personal development, mentorship, and leadership in today's rapidly evolving professional and business environment.

He introduced participants to what he described as "The Power of 3," a practical framework that encourages individuals to intentionally evaluate the people they mentor, the books they read, the learning platforms they engage with, and the relationships they nurture.

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Dr. Kimbowa emphasized the importance of continuous personal growth through unlearning outdated habits, relearning new skills, and building meaningful professional and personal connections.

"The sum total of a person is not what they are, but what they could become," he noted.

He also highlighted what he called the "Magic of 3" -- Attitude, Ability, and Character -- as essential pillars for anyone seeking to lead effectively and create lasting impact.

Participants were challenged with reflective questions such as, "Who becomes better because you existed?" and reminded that "Taking charge is a discipline and a personal decision."

The webinar forms part of a series of engagements leading up to The SWITCH Conference 2026, a curated leadership and networking platform organized by Ascenify Uganda under the theme "Networking for Success."

The conference will take place on June 26, 2026, at Four Points by Sheraton Kampala and is expected to attract CEOs, entrepreneurs, senior executives, and professionals from various sectors.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Lynda Nabayiinda, Lead Coach at Ascenify Uganda, said the webinar discussions are intended to prepare professionals for deeper engagement during the conference.

"Growth begins with intentionality. Through these conversations, we are encouraging professionals to take charge of their leadership journey, build meaningful networks, and position themselves for long-term success," she said.

The SWITCH Conference aims to redefine professional networking by creating structured and intentional opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and strategic partnerships.

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Organizers say that unlike conventional networking events, the platform focuses on outcome-driven engagements designed to foster authentic human connection and sustainable growth.

Phillipa Nanyondo Byamah, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Ascenify Uganda, emphasized that the conference seeks to move beyond transactional interactions and build a community rooted in shared growth and leadership development.

Attendance for The SWITCH Conference is open at a fee of Shs150,000, giving participants access to high-level networking opportunities, mentorship sessions, and valuable business connections.