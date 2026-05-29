Malawi Stock Exchange Loses Nearly K5 Trillion in Five Months

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) is facing serious financial problems after nearly K5 trillion was wiped from the market in just five months.

Reports show that the total value of the stock market dropped from K33 trillion in December 2025 to about K28.3 trillion by May 2026. This means the market has been losing almost K1 trillion every month.

Financial experts are now warning that if the situation continues, the stock market could become too weak to operate properly in the coming years.

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The Malawi Stock Exchange, located along Victoria Avenue in Blantyre, is struggling because many investors are losing confidence in the country's economy. Problems such as forex shortages, rising prices, fuel challenges, and economic uncertainty are pushing investors away from the market.

Several big companies listed on the stock exchange have already suffered heavy losses. These include National Bank, Standard Bank, FMB Capital Holdings, NICO Holdings, TNM, and Airtel Malawi.

Experts say many investors are now selling their shares out of fear, causing share prices to fall sharply.

Some analysts say the market is also facing an oversupply of shares, meaning there are too many shares being sold and not enough buyers. This is forcing prices down and reducing the overall value of the market.

Although there is no official announcement that the Malawi Stock Exchange will close, experts warn that continued losses could seriously weaken its operations if the economy does not improve.

Analysts say the biggest danger is not only falling share prices, but also the loss of investor confidence. If people stop trusting the market, trading activity could slow down heavily and make it difficult for the stock exchange to function properly.

The situation comes at a time when many Malawians are already struggling with the high cost of living, shortages of foreign currency, fuel problems, and growing economic hardship.