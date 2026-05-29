Botswana: Boko Hails Botswana and Belgium Relations

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has hailed the long-standing relations between Botswana and Belgium, describing the partnership as instrumental in the growth of Botswana's diamond industry and broader development efforts.

Speaking during a farewell courtesy call by outgoing Belgium Ambassador Paul Jansen in Gaborone on May 28, President Boko said Botswana and Belgium had enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since 1975, with cooperation particularly evident in the diamond sector through the Antwerp diamond industry.

He noted that the partnership had helped Botswana achieve significant milestones in the diamond industry and applauded Belgium's support in promoting local value addition, including diamond cutting, polishing and traceability.

"The relationship has been seamless and has brought positive cooperation in agriculture and the diplomatic space," President Boko said.

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He further expressed gratitude for opportunities provided to Batswana students and professionals training in Belgium, saying such exchanges continued to strengthen ties between the two nations.

President Boko also praised the twinning arrangement between Francistown and the Belgian City of Genk, noting that the partnership continued to grow and benefited both cities.

He further acknowledged the Ambassador's contributions and dedication during his four-year tenure.

He commended him for strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual understanding between the two countries.

He thanked Ambassador Jansen for linking the two countries and expressed hope that his successor would continue building on the strong foundation already established.

For his part, Ambassador Jansen expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his visit in Botswana, describing the country as beautiful and highlighting attractions such as Chobe and the Okavango Delta.

He said Belgium had contributed significantly to Botswana's development through Antwerp and the diamond sector, adding that cooperation between the two countries remained strong and mutually beneficial.

BOPA