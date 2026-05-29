Rwanda: Why Rwanda Is Backing Historic World Court Climate Decision

Rwanda is among the countries that have voted in favour of the historic World Court climate crisis ruling, which states that countries have a responsibility to protect people from climate change and should be held accountable for failing to act.

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The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's principal judicial body, ruled that if states breach these obligations, they are legally responsible and may be required to stop the wrongful conduct, offer guarantees that it will not recur, and provide full reparation, depending on the circumstances.

Since the court has clarified that states have legal obligations to protect the environment, African countries, many of which contribute the least to global emissions but suffer the most, can use this as a foundation to demand greater accountability from high-emitting countries.

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the ruling makes clear Member States' responsibility to protect their populations from what he described as an "escalating climate crisis".

"Those least responsible for climate change are paying the highest price. That injustice must end, " he stated.

The ruling reinforces the idea that countries responsible for emissions may be legally required to provide reparations or support. This could strengthen African states' arguments for increased funding for adaptation, loss and damage, and a just energy transition.

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The resolution, prepared by Vanuatu and several other countries, was adopted with 141 votes in favour, including Rwanda, eight against, and 28 abstentions.

Those voting against were Belarus, Iran, Israel, Liberia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Yemen.

The ruling sends a strong message that tackling climate crises is a legal duty under international law, not merely a political choice.

"The world's highest court has spoken," Guterres said.

What's in the resolution?

The resolution calls on all UN Member States to take all possible steps to avoid causing significant damage to the climate and environment, including through emissions produced within their borders, and to follow through on their existing climate pledges under the Paris Agreement.

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Governments are urged to cooperate in good faith and to coordinate efforts continuously to tackle climate change globally, ensuring that climate policies safeguard the rights to life, health and an adequate standard of living.

In a statement released after the General Assembly vote, Mr Guterres said that those least responsible for climate change are paying the highest price, and that the path to climate justice "runs through a rapid, just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy".

The UN Secretary-General noted that renewable energy has proven to be the cheapest and most secure form of energy, and that the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels remains within reach.

Local activist on climate justice reacts

"Africa's position demands urgency. The continent remains a marginal contributor to global emissions yet bears a disproportionate burden of climate impacts. This structural inequity is precisely what this resolution begins to address through a climate justice lens, reframing the conversation from environmental management to rights and accountability," said Samuel Ngoga, Director of the Certa Foundation Centre for Climate Justice.

By formally framing climate change as a matter of international responsibility and justice, he noted, the UN General Assembly has shifted the normative foundation of climate governance, with direct implications for how states design policy, allocate resources and engage in multilateral negotiations.

"While the resolution carries no binding legal force, its political and moral significance should not be underestimated. It has the potential to shape climate litigation, inform national legislation and influence multilateral negotiations on the pathway to net-zero emissions."

He added that the timing is also significant.

"With the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights poised to issue its advisory opinion on member states' human rights obligations in addressing the climate crisis, this resolution provides critical normative grounding at a pivotal moment in the continent's climate governance trajectory," Ngoga said.

What does it mean for Rwanda?

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Ngoga explained that the resolution signals that investing in renewable energy is not only desirable but strategically sound.

By recognising the particular vulnerability of developing countries and calling for an accelerated, just transition away from fossil fuels, he said, it represents a clear call for developed countries to scale their financial support and technology transfer.

"Rwanda stands to benefit directly. The country is actively scaling electric mobility and investing in long-term renewable energy infrastructure, ambitions this resolution now backs with normative weight, strengthening Rwanda's hand in demanding the climate finance and technical partnerships these commitments require. It's more on attracting investment and financing in renewable energy ," he added.

Faustin Munyazikwiye, Deputy Director-General, Environment Management Authority (REMA) said: "This decision is vital for vulnerable countries like Rwanda since it is a wakeup call to developed countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to save the planet. Indeed, it will help to hold accountable countries which are not honoring their commitments to avail funds to vulnerable countries and adoption of renewable energy globally."