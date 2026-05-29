Kenya Ranks Low Globally in Shift Toward Smoke-Free Alternatives

Nairobi — Kenya is lagging behind many African countries in helping smokers shift away from traditional cigarettes, according to a new global ranking released ahead of World No Tobacco Day.

The Path to Smoke-Free report, which assessed 101 countries, ranked Kenya 75th overall in readiness to transition smokers from combustible tobacco to less harmful alternatives such as nicotine pouches and vapes.

The report found that while Kenya has laws allowing the sale and regulation of alternative nicotine products, many smokers still face challenges accessing them due to high costs and limited availability.

Countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Ghana and Algeria ranked ahead of Kenya because safer alternatives were considered more accessible and affordable for consumers.

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Kenya currently records about 12,000 deaths annually linked to smoking-related illnesses. Although the number of smokers has reduced over the years, experts say progress remains slow.

Dr. Kariuki Michael, Secretary General of the Harm Reduction Society of Kenya, said current tax policies risk making safer alternatives as expensive as cigarettes, limiting their ability to help smokers quit.

"For Kenya to reduce smoking-related diseases, safer alternatives must be more affordable and easier to access than cigarettes," he said.

Africa Consumer Advocacy Foundation Executive Director Anselm Maina also said smokers need practical and affordable options to move away from tobacco products.

The report says improving access and affordability of alternative nicotine products could help Kenya reduce smoking rates faster and lower tobacco-related health risks.