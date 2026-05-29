Uganda: Church of Uganda Lobbying for Scientific Martyrs Day Service At Namugongo

Kampala — The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, is consulting government and health authorities on the possibility of holding a scientific virtual Martyrs Day celebration at the Anglican shrine in Namugongo Martyrs Shrine on June 3.

The annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations, which normally attract millions of pilgrims from across Uganda and the region, were scaled down after concerns emerged over the continued spread of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the risk of cross-border transmission into Uganda.

Speaking during an inspection of renovation works at the Anglican martyrs' site in Namugongo, Archbishop Kaziimba said the Church was considering a limited gathering at the shrine that would be broadcast live to Christians worshipping from churches and homes across the country.

"This is a public holiday and a day for worship. Worship has never stopped. We are consulting so that there is clear guidance, but Christians should worship wherever they are," he said.

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The Archbishop said discussions with health and government authorities were ongoing to determine whether a small representative congregation could be allowed under strict health and safety measures. He noted that a limited number of people, including choir members and media teams, could gather at Namugongo while the Martyrs Day message would be broadcast to homes across the country through digital platforms.

Kaziimba stressed that the Church would fully comply with all public health directives aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola, emphasising the need for people to heed guidance from health authorities and take responsibility for protecting both themselves and others.

The inspection visit also turned into an appeal by Uganda Christian University to be allowed to organise next year's full Martyrs Day celebrations after this year's programme was disrupted by the Ebola emergency.

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee, Rev. Dr John Kitayimbwa asked the Church leadership to permit the university to complete what he described as an unfinished assignment. Kitayimbwa noted that despite the uncertainty surrounding this year's commemorations, the university had already gained valuable organisational experience and strengthened its planning systems.

The request received immediate backing from Archbishop Kaziimba, who said UCU deserved the opportunity to complete preparations that had already begun. "It is not another opportunity. It is about completing what you have started because the real thing has not been done," the Archbishop said.

He subsequently directed the university to continue preparations for next year's full celebration, noting that several planned activities, including conferences for women, youth, and children, had been interrupted before implementation.

During the event, UCU officials showcased extensive renovation works undertaken at the shrine under the themes of safety and security, beautification, and water and sanitation improvement.

The university's Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration said the institution had repaired the perimeter walls, reconstructed collapsed sections, improved drainage systems, established new walkways, and strengthened security infrastructure in collaboration with the Uganda Police Force. The site was also landscaped through tree trimming, bush clearing, building renovations, and road access improvements aimed at creating a more welcoming environment for pilgrims.

Among the major additions was a solar-powered borehole designed to guarantee a reliable water supply during future pilgrimages, addressing a longstanding challenge experienced whenever large crowds gathered at the shrine. The university also modernised toilet facilities, introduced separate shower areas for overnight pilgrims, and constructed a new sanitation block.

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UCU Vice Chancellor, Aaron Mushengyezi, called for the establishment of a permanent maintenance fund for Namugongo, noting that improvements are made to the site every year, only for a new organising team to begin the process afresh.

Mushengyezi said the long-term vision should be to transform Namugongo into a world-class pilgrimage centre capable of offering pilgrims a transformational spiritual experience.

Meanwhile, Alfred Olwa described the Uganda Martyrs as enduring symbols of courage, holiness, and faithfulness. He said the witness of the Uganda Martyrs continues to challenge the Church to remain unwavering in its commitment to Christ even during difficult times.

As consultations continue over this year's scientific celebration, Church leaders say the spirit of Namugongo will remain alive whether Christians gather physically at the shrine or join the commemoration virtually from across the country.