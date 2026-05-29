Rwanda: Cows Are the Best Teachers of Human Character

opinion

Recently, someone introduced an unusual philosophy during a business discussion. He asked me whether I had ever herded cows. For him, it is difficult to trust an African who has never herded cows. According to my prospective business associate, cows teach patience, resilience, and royalty - qualities he considers essential for building lasting relationships.

ALSO READ: Rwandan herdsman cheers up cows in Europe

At first, his philosophy sounded like folklore. But the more I reflected on it, the more I found it made sense.

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Within the quiet rhythm of traditional cattle keeping is one of life's greatest schools of human character. A herder invests in a cow, waits nine long months for birth, milks her daily with care, then nurtures the calf for years before any meaningful sale is made. This is not merely a livelihood; it is a philosophy of stewardship, discipline, and long-term thinking.

ALSO READ: How Inyambo cows are bred, preserved through generations

Modern society celebrates speed. We admire overnight success stories, quick profits, and instant transformations. Yet cattle keeping teaches the opposite truth: everything valuable matures slowly.

Personal growth follows the same rhythm. Most people want rapid success without enduring the invisible season of preparation. But the cattle keeper understands that growth often happens quietly beneath the surface. You feed your mind through books, discipline your body through consistency, and protect your spirit from distractions long before visible results appear. The first rewards are small but sustaining, improved focus, resilience, and clarity. Only after years do wisdom, competence, and strong character emerge. Those who abandon the process too early for temporary comfort rarely develop true inner strength.

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The philosophy of cattle keeping also transforms relationships. Friendships, marriages, and communities cannot survive on instant gratification. They require patience during difficult seasons when nothing seems to bloom. Like a herder tending cattle through drought, strong relationships demand loyalty, trust, and endurance.

ALSO READ: Gen Muhoozi on how cows sealed friendship with Kagame

In today's world of disposable connections and superficial networks, many people walk away the moment hardship appears. But the cattle-minded person stays. They understand that meaningful human bonds are built slowly through shared struggles, daily support, and long seasons of trust. Such people carry a quiet calm because they know storms eventually pass.

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Nowhere is this lesson more important than in business. Many entrepreneurs today behave like speculators, chasing quick money or scaling recklessly before building strong foundations. The wiser builder behaves more like a patient herder. They nurture carefully during the fragile early stages, strengthen systems quietly, and create sustainable value without destroying the source.

Every serious business passes through an invisible season. Months, sometimes years, are spent refining products, listening carefully to customers, solving small problems, and quietly building trust before stable revenue begins to appear. The first profits are merely the "milk" that sustains the journey. True success comes later through accumulated credibility, culture, and capability. Great companies are not built by impatient opportunists but by patient stewards who think beyond immediate gain.

Ultimately, cattle keeping cultivates an inner kingship. It teaches that real power comes from alignment with life's slow rhythms rather than resistance to them. In a world addicted to instant results, this mindset feels almost rebellious.

Yet those who embrace it move differently through life. They are patient but disciplined, calm but determined. They trust the process because they understand that lasting things take time.

The wisdom of the herder lies in this simple but profound truth: patience is not passive waiting, but active stewardship. Whether we are building ourselves, nurturing relationships, or creating businesses, the herder's way remains timeless: invest deeply, endure every season faithfully, and allow time to shape both the work and the worker.

The writer is an ideator and alternative development financing strategist.