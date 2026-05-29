Rwanda: Why International Sports Events Are Already Benefiting Ordinary Rwandans

opinion

The average Rwandan may not wear a suit at an international investors' summit or sit courtside at a BAL game, but they are increasingly benefiting from the economic activity, infrastructure, jobs, and opportunities such events generate.

President Paul Kagame is right to insist that Rwanda's investment in international sports is not a luxury project for elites but a national development strategy whose benefits are already being felt across society.

The president has consistently defended the country's strategy, insisting that sports is not merely entertainment but a serious economic sector capable of driving tourism, creating jobs, attracting foreign investment, and empowering the youth.

His remarks at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) investors summit in Kigali reflected a long-term national vision that many are beginning to appreciate.

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Critics often argue that the average Rwandan does not directly experience the impact of sponsorship deals with global football clubs or the hosting of elite tournaments in Kigali.

Such criticism overlooks the wider economic chain created by sports tourism, infrastructure development, job creation, and youth empowerment.

For many countries, sport is entertainment. For Rwanda, however, sports has clearly become a tool of economic diplomacy and national development. Whoever fails to see that, I'm afraid, is missing the bigger picture.

Over the past decade, Kigali has transformed into one of Africa's leading destinations for international sporting events.

Last September, Rwanda made history by becoming the first African nation to host UCI Road World Championships. The premier global cycling event attracted hundreds of elite cyclists and global audiences.

Basketball Africa League (BAL), cycling competitions such as Tour du Rwanda, international conferences, and partnerships with major European clubs like Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atlético Madrid, are all part of a broader vision: positioning Rwanda as a visible, competitive, and modern African economy.

President Kagame's remarks at the BAL Investor Summit captured this reality perfectly. Sports events do not only fill stadiums; they fill hotels, restaurants, taxis, airlines, conference halls, and local markets.

Every international tournament hosted in Kigali brings hundreds, and at times thousands, of visitors who spend money within the local economy.

That spending supports waiters, tour guides, cleaners, drivers, photographers, vendors, and countless small business owners whose livelihoods depend on tourism and hospitality.

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A taxi driver transporting visitors from Kigali International Airport, a local food supplier serving hotels, or a young graduate employed at a sporting venue all benefit from the expanding sports economy.

The hospitality and service industries, in particular, experienced significant growth due to increased international exposure.

The impact is visible in Kigali's transformation. Facilities such as BK Arena and the renovated Amahoro Stadium are not merely monuments for international television cameras.

They created jobs during construction, expanded opportunities for local event organizers, and strengthened Rwanda's capacity to host continental and global gatherings.

These are long-term national assets that continue generating economic activity long after tournaments end. Does appreciating that require one to be a Rwanda government sympathizer? Critics sometimes focus narrowly on whether a rural farmer in Nyabihu or Rwinkwavu immediately benefits from seeing "Visit Rwanda" displayed on a jersey in Europe or America.

Through learning and reading, I have come to realize that economies do not grow through isolated transactions. They grow through interconnected sectors.

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Increased tourism revenue strengthens the government's capacity to invest in public services, roads, healthcare, electricity access, and education programmes.

The taxes and foreign exchange generated from tourism and international partnerships help finance broader national priorities. When these revenues are properly utilized, the long-term impact is immense - and importantly, visible.

The partnership between Visit Rwanda and the Los Angeles Clippers is a powerful example of strategic thinking. Any opportunity, however marginal, to tap into the American market should be welcomed by any clear-minded Rwandan. Beyond branding, the agreement promotes Rwandan coffee internationally, supports youth basketball development, and connects Rwanda to one of the world's largest sports markets.

Such visibility cannot be measured only by immediate cash returns; it builds Rwanda's global image as a safe, ambitious, and, above all, investment-friendly destination.

Equally important is the social impact of sports investment. In a continent where youth unemployment remains a major challenge, sports offer hope, discipline, and opportunity.

Young Rwandans now see pathways not only as athletes, but also as coaches, physiotherapists, media professionals, event managers, and entrepreneurs within the sports ecosystem.

Kagame's emphasis on youth development reflects a deeper understanding that sports can inspire confidence, national pride, and social harmony.

Domestic competitions also matter greatly. Events like Tour du Rwanda bring communities together, encourage physical activity, and create a shared sense of identity.

As we have seen over the years, sport has become a platform for unity and peacebuilding in Rwanda - values the country clearly understands and prioritizes.

Rwanda's critics prefer the world to view these investment partnerships strictly through a moral lens. They call it sportswashing. I prefer a more systemic perspective that allows me, without political bias, to weigh the positives against the negatives. Of course, healthy debate about public spending is necessary. Governments must always ensure that investments deliver meaningful public returns.

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But dismissing Rwanda's sports strategy as benefiting only elites ignores the broader picture. Economists will tell you that economic development is often cumulative. The airport worker, hotel employee, food supplier, construction worker, taxi driver, or young athlete may not appear in headline sponsorship announcements, yet they are all part of the chain that benefits from a growing sports economy.

Unless someone simply wishes the country ill, it is not difficult to see that Rwanda's strategy is ultimately about thinking beyond today. And time, being the best judge, will ultimately tell.

We must recognize that countries which succeed globally are those willing to invest in visibility, infrastructure, partnerships, and human potential - exactly what Rwanda is doing.

I'm glad that President Kagame understands that in the modern world, sports is no longer separate from development, but rather an important part of it. The real question, therefore, is not whether ordinary Rwandans benefit from Kigali hosting international sports events. They already do.

The bigger question is how Rwanda can continue expanding those benefits so that even more citizens, across both urban and rural communities, can share in the opportunities created by the country's growing global sporting profile.