South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Official Launch of Kruger National Park Centenary

South Africa's iconic Kruger National Park is set to mark a historic milestone as President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the official launch of the Park's centenary commemorations at Skukuza Rest Camp in Mpumalanga on Saturday evening.

The year 2026 marks 100 years since the formal proclamation of the Kruger National Park in 1926, making it a significant milestone in South Africa's conservation history.

Held under the theme: "Our Heritage, Our Future" - the centenary commemorations will reflect on a century of conservation leadership, biodiversity protection, scientific progress, tourism development and heritage management.

According to the Presidency, the milestone also reaffirms the country's commitment to environmental sustainability, inclusivity and shared heritage.

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"The centenary further provides an opportunity to honour the generations of rangers, scientists, communities, conservationists and leaders who contributed to the development and protection of one of the world's most renowned protected areas," the Presidency said in a statement.

The commemoration will also highlight the importance of collaborative partnerships in conservation, tourism and environmental sustainability, as well as the resilience and recovery of the park following recent flooding that affected infrastructure, tourism operations and surrounding communities.

Kruger National Park remains one of South Africa's leading conservation and tourism assets and continues to contribute significantly to biodiversity conservation, research, economic development and job creation. - SAnews.gov.za