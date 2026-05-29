South Africa: Deputy President On Working Visit to India to Drive Investment

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is undertaking a working visit to the Republic of India to engage with business leaders and investors and attract more investment for both countries.

"South Africa and India enjoy a long-standing relationship based on shared history, cultural ties, and a common vision of the world through a principled approach to non-alignment and support for the development of the Global South through the promotion of South-South partnerships," the Presidency said.

Both South Africa and India are represented in many multilateral formations that promote this commitment to the development of the Global South.

These include membership of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), BRICS, the India, Brazil, and South Africa Dialogue Forum, Group Twenty (G20), and the Indian Ocean RIM Association.

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The working visit will take place from 29 May 2026 to 3 June 2026. This will be Deputy President Mashatile's second visit to India.

The last official visit by a South African Head of State took place in January 2019, when President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.

"Through this working visit, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to strengthen bilateral relations with business leaders and investors from India through a roundtable discussion aimed at attracting more investment for both countries," the Presidency said.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni; the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka; the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina; and the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele.