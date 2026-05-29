Namibia: Genocide Remembrance Day - Confronting the Historical Truths

Tens of thousands of Namibians, mainly the Nama and Ovaherero, were killed in the first genocide of the 20th century. German troops massacred and displaced tens of thousands of Namibians in 1904-1908.

opinion

We stand together to confront a historical truth that, for over a century, was met with calculated silence, and to advance an unyielding demand for reparatory justice.

We look directly across the ocean to Germany to name a crime and demand its structural repair. Between 1904 and 1908, the Imperial German Empire systematically attempted to erase our people from the face of this earth, creating a vast historical debt that remains completely unpaid to this day.

The Ideology of Dispossession: Lebensraum and Terra Nullius

The presence of Imperial Germany on Namibian soil was a structural campaign for land theft driven by the devastating, toxic doctrines of Lebensraum (living space) and terra nullius (empty land / land belonging to no one).

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By treating our ancestral home as legally "empty space," the colonial regime deliberately ignored our pastoral sovereignty, wilfully overlooking the rich societies, laws and cultures that had thrived here for generations. They used the lie of terra nullius to justify the violent theft of our heritage and clear our land for white settlement, fracturing the economic foundation we are now fighting to restore through reparatory justice.

This genocide did not begin in a vacuum. Long before the open outbreak of war, the

prevailing settler sentiment laid the groundwork for our material dispossession.

As the settler newspaper, the Deutsche Südwestafrikanische Zeitung, explicitly published right here in Swakopmund on 21 January 1904:

"The solution to the native problem can only be found in the total subjection of

the population, or in its complete destruction."

Even governor Theodor Leutwein explicitly declared the ultimate goal: "The Herero

must be rendered politically dead."

The Trajectory of Extermination and Resistance

This intentionality is traced through a clear trajectory of state-sponsored, unprecedented atrocities, long before general Lothar von Trotha arrived. The pattern of targeting non-combatants and civilians was established on 12 April 1893 with Curt von François's brutal massacre of more than 80 women and children at Hoornkranz.

It continued with the targeted military executions of our traditional leaders to render our communities defenceless and to seize our wealth:

The military-style execution of kaptein Andries Lambert of the Khauas Nama on 8 March 1894.

The firing-squad, military-style execution of chief Kahimemua Nguvauva - the traditional and spiritual leader of the Ovambanderu - alongside senior leaderNikodemus Kavikunua from the Ovaherero at Okahandja on 12 June 1896.

The cold-blooded killing of legendary Damara leader /Haihab //Guruseb(Guruhab) around 1903, whose severed head was stolen by colonial forces, alongside the disappearance, while in German custody, of chief MedusalegXamseb.

These actions proved that the German empire sought the destruction of any traditional structure that stood in the way of expansion.

On 12 January 1904, German soldiers fired the first bullets at unsuspecting Ovaherero people at Okahandja, forcing them to defend their sovereignty under paramount chief Samuel Maharero. The Schutztruppen relentlessly pursued our retreating families from Omaruru through the gauntlets of Otjihinamaparero, Okandjira, Oviombo, and Ovikokorero, driving them toward a central trap at the Battle of Ohamakari on 11 August 1904.

There, Von Trotha sealed the waterholes and deliberately forced our people into the waterless expanse of the Kalahari Desert (the Omaheke). To ensure this was a death sentence, he issued his infamous extermination order, Vernichtungsbefehl, on 2 October 1904, declaring that every Herero within the German borders would be shot.

Water wells were poisoned and their shelters were burned.

When the Nama rose under kaptein Hendrik Witbooi, Von Trotha formalised their total eradication. He issued a separate extermination order specifically targeting the Nama on 22 April 1905 at Gibeon.

With this genocidal intent, Von Trotha equally pursued the Nama nation across the vast, rugged southern part of Namibia, resulting in the systematic killing of the Nama population.

The Anatomy of the Concentration Camps

Our ancestors were imprisoned in the world's first systematic concentration camps.

To understand the deep scars that demand reparations, we must outline the exact, catastrophic conditions obtaining in those camps through a narrative of systematic horror:

Pseudo-Scientific Racial Experiments: Our people endured horrific experimentswhere our dead were decapitated. Captive women were forced to use shards of broken glass to scrape the flesh off the severed heads of their own family members and boil the skulls to be shipped to Berlin and German universities for pseudoscientific racial branding. Forced medical examinations and experiments,conducted by Eugen Fischer and Hugo Bofinger without consent, subjected our people to further indignities.

Dehumanising Slave Labour: Inside those coastal camps, humanity was stripped away. Under the freezing Atlantic fog, prisoners were forced into hard labour under the whip.

Severe Starvation and Exposure: Our ancestors faced total exposure to deadlymaterial conditions and forced to sleep on open sand, completely vulnerable to thefreezing Atlantic gales of Swakopmund and Shark Island without clothing or shelter.

This physical toll was exacerbated by institutionalised starvation, where prisoners were given meager rations of raw, unpeeled rice that they could not cook, causing thousands to suffer and die from fatal intestinal haemorrhaging and rampant disease.

Weaponised Christianisation: Broken and traumatised captives were subjected to mandatory mass conversions, systematically stripping away their ancestral identity under the threat of further starvation.

These horrific actions are prohibited by the legal framework of international justice, then and now. Article II of the 1948 United Nations Convention on Genocide outlines five specific prohibited acts, each of which applies directly to our history: the killing of members of the group; the causing of serious bodily or mental harm; the deliberate infliction of deadly conditions of life; the prevention of births through gender segregation; and the forced transfer of children from one group to another.

The Significance of 28 May

We firmly reject the lopsided, highly insensitive position argued by certain revisionist historians who claim that the release of our people from the concentration camps on 28 May 1908, meant nothing because they continued to face rape and slave labour on German farms.

Yes, conditions outside were brutal and oppressive, but they cannot reasonably be compared to the industrial slaughterhouses inside the camps. To minimise the significance of that release is to diminish the lived reality of the survivors.

The eventual closure of these camps was, and remains, profoundly significant. It was not an act of colonial charity or mercy; it happened by the will of our forefathers and their Ndjambi ( oo tate na Njambi).

The Germans had wanted to have all those in the camps annihilated, but through divine intervention and the sheer power of survival, their diabolic intent failed. The closure stands as a permanent historical monument to the survival of our people - proof that despite a calculated blueprint for total eradication, the flame of the Ovaherero and Nama nations could not be extinguished.

Legislative Victory and the Path to Reparatory Justice

The formal adoption of 28 May as Genocide Remembrance Day stands as a triumph of parliamentary sovereignty and democratic consensus, providing the national legislative platform from which we launch our international fight for reparations.

The impetus for this historic legislation came directly from Swanu of Namibia, which was born out of generational trauma and the very dust and ashes of the genocide.

Following an exhaustive and inclusive nationwide consultation, lawmakers from every political spectrum engaged in intense debate in the National Assembly.

Among other dates debated, 28 May was adopted with the consent of all political parties unanimously, legally and procedurally.

Our legislative victories must now translate into a futuristic vision of transformative action centred entirely on comprehensive reparatory justice:

To achieve this, the descendants of the victims of the genocide must set up immediately a unified Genocide Reparatory Justice Foundation.

This foundation must serve as a Reparations Framework independent of state-to-state paternalism, ensuring restorative capital from Germany is directed to survivor communities to reclaim lost lands, rebuild economic autonomy and directly undo the generational poverty inflicted by genocide theft; and finally, the unyielding reclamation of cultural artifacts and ancestral remains.

It is through this institution that the struggle for reparatory justice must be coordinated with one single, unyielding voice. Our current disjointed, fragmented struggle will only continue to serve the geopolitical interests of Germany, keeping us disadvantaged and derailing our sacred cause.

We call for urgent implementations of the following:

Regarding the Joint Declaration, we propose replacing the current bilateralmodel with a formal Trilateral Negotiation Framework. True justice requires a three-party table where Germany, Namibia, and the recognised leadership of the affected communities - explicitly including the diaspora - participate as equal partners.

Aligning with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, this inclusive approach ensures that those directly impacted hold a central voice, transforming the dialogue into a legally sound, mutually respected path to genuine closure.

Comprehensive Genocide Memory Law: we call for urgent implementation of legislation to criminalise denial and permanently protect all concentration camp sites, particularly at Swakopmund, from commercial development.

Radical school curriculum reform via the ministry of education to introduce mandatory, deeply researched history modules on the realities of genocide embedding the economic and moral necessity of reparatory justice into the minds of future generations.

The Erection of Monuments: establishing a world-class Genocide Memorial and Research Centre to serve as an active archive for descendant genealogy and a monument to our ongoing struggle for restitution.

The Unyielding Reclamation of Cultural Artifacts and Ancestral Remains: managing these healing initiatives directly through our own traditional authorities, funded entirely by German restitution.

Historical Collusion

We must speak the truth today about the institutions that colluded with this machinery of death. History reveals that the Christian missionary church played a highly disturbing, duplicitous role.

Following the open warfare, the church actively collected the starving, scattered Ovaherero survivors from the bush under the guise of humanitarian sanctuary, only to systematically hand them over to the Imperial German military to be placed involuntarily into concentration camps.

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While our ancestors suffered inside the Swakopmund concentration camp, Rhenish missionaries like Heinrich Vedder and Gottlieb Viehe walked among the dying, compiling cold administrative reports while failing to use their moral authority to demand that our people be released.

Furthermore, private German corporate giants participated fully in the execution of the genocide alongside the German colonial forces. These companies generated massive profits by shipping German combat troops to Namibian shores and running separate, deadly labour camps at Swakopmund, ruthlessly exploiting our captive people as slave labour.

It is an absolute, non-negotiable imperative that the missionary church - which emerged as one of the biggest land grabbers in Namibia - must surrender its stolen territory back to the dispossessed communities.

Furthermore, reparations must be explicitly and aggressively be demanded from the private German companies that profited from camp labour.

A Call to Action for the Next Generation

To the young people of Namibia listening today: You must know this history. You must protect it. A nation without memory becomes vulnerable to manipulation and division.

Learn where you come from. Learn the names of the heroes who resisted oppression with courage when defeat seemed certain - chief Samuel Maharero, Witbooi, Nguvauva, and the countless unsung warriors whose

sacrifices planted the seeds of the Namibia we know today.

We must ask ourselves: How do we transform remembrance into unity? How do we build the intra unity and cooperation within the descendants of the victims of genocide? And how do we build the inter unity within Namibia, where no child grows up hopeless, and where our diversity becomes our strength instead of our division?

Our ancestors did not endure suffering so that we would inherit hatred; they endured

so that we could inherit resilience.

Conclusion

The German state owes our people an unreserved acknowledgment of genocide, not couched in diplomatic semantics or cautious legal phrasing. This is not a request for charity; it is a demand for structural accountability.

True healing cannot occur while the descendants of the victims continue to bear the economic scars of a land theft

designed to enrich an empire.

We will continue to speak, to write, and to remember until full, uncompromising

reparatory justice is delivered.

-Usutuaije Maamberua is a forner member of parliament under Swanu of Namibia.