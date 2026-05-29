Namibia: Youth Urged to Honour Genocide History

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp has called on young people to reject hatred, discrimination and division.

Speaking during the Genocide Remembrance Day commemorations at Ondangwa in the Oshana region on Thursday, she said Namibia's youth are essential for building lasting peace and resolving conflict while preserving the memory of the 1904-1908 genocide against the Ovaherero and Nama people.

"Let your generation become one that transforms painful memories into constructive national purpose," she said.

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She said Genocide Remembrance Day is about reflecting on the past and accepting responsibility for the future, and remembrance must strengthen commitment to justice, reconciliation and national unity.

She described the genocide as 'an assault' on human dignity.

"Its impact continues to be felt across generations. Yet, despite immense suffering, our people preserved their identity, culture and hope. We continue to honour the memory of those ancestors whose remains were taken from this land during colonial occupation and whose return became a powerful symbol of remembrance and resilience."

Steenkamp said the day is also a global call for humanity, urging people to continue standing firmly for human dignity, justice and the prevention of atrocities against humanity.

"No people should ever again endure such suffering. Today, as we honour the memory of the victims, we also celebrate the resilience of the Namibian spirit.

"We celebrate communities that endured unimaginable hardship yet refused to surrender their identity, culture and heritage."

Steenkamp said the memory of the genocide victims should continue to inspire Namibians towards compassion, unity and national renewal, adding that the country must strengthen its collective determination to build a society founded on justice, equality, mutual respect and shared humanity as it moves forward as "One Namibia".