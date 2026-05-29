Namibia: Otjozondjupa to Mark Historic First Genocide Day Commemoration At Ohamakari

Residents of the Otjozondjupa region will on Thursday visit the sacred gravesites of people who perished in the 1904-1908 Ohamakari battle - the war of resistance fought by the Ovaherero people against German imperial troops.

Otjozondjupa governor John //Khamuseb has announced that the gravesite is located near the Okakarara Cultural Centre, which will host the primary commemoration events.

"The Ohamakari battle in the Okakarara area was key to the war of resistance in 1904 to 1908 against the German imperial forces, as this sent a clear message that German colonial rule and theft of farmland were against the Ovaherero people," //Khamuseb says.

The clashes at Ohamakari and the nearby Waterberg Plateau Park were fierce, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides as large forces clashed with assault rifles.

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The governor invites residents of the region to attend and honour the immense sacrifices made by the Ovaherero people across Okahandja, Ovitoto, and Okakarara.

Organised by the regional governor's office, the event marks Namibia's inaugural regional commemoration of Genocide Remembrance Day.

//Khamuseb extends a special call to the youth, urging them to attend in large numbers to ensure future generations continue to learn from Namibia's history and preserve the memory of those who suffered.

The commemoration will start on Wednesday night at the cultural centre with a panel discussion. Prominent figures including Hai//Om traditional leaders, Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani, historian Fanuel Kaapama, and former member of parliament Arnold Tjihuiko will explore the causes and impacts of the genocide, paths to true justice, healing, reconciliation, and the prevention of future atrocities.

Attendees can also look forward to a vibrant lineup of cultural performances, historical reflections, horse riding, and traditional drills by Herero troops. The Okakarara Cultural Centre is located on the outskirts of Okakarara, approximately 110 kilometres east of Otjiwarongo.

-Nampa