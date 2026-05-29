Kenya Turns to AI in Bid to Boost Tourism Earnings Through Google Deal

NAIROBI,Kenya,May 29-Kenya is betting on artificial intelligence and big data to reposition its tourism sector as a key driver of economic growth after entering a strategic partnership with Google Kenya to modernize destination marketing, tourism analytics, and visitor experiences.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the technology giant signals a shift in how Kenya plans to compete for global travellers, as countries increasingly adopt digital tools and personalised marketing to attract high-spending tourists.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the partnership is part of the Government's broader plan to transform Kenya into Africa's leading smart tourism destination through innovation and technology-driven solutions.

"This partnership represents a major milestone in our journey to reimagine Kenya's tourism sector through innovation and technology."

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"As global tourism rapidly evolves, Kenya is embracing artificial intelligence and digital transformation to enhance visitor experiences, strengthen policy planning, and unlock new economic opportunities for our people."

At the centre of the partnership is the rollout of a real-time Tourism Pulse Data Hub powered by Google Cloud technology, which will provide tourism intelligence and analytics to help policymakers and industry players monitor visitor trends and make data-driven decisions.

The move comes at a time when global tourism destinations are increasingly relying on predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and consumer data to shape travel offerings and improve competitiveness in a rapidly changing international market.

Kenya also plans to introduce a Gemini-powered AI trip planner that will allow visitors to generate personalised travel itineraries based on their preferences, interests, and travel behaviour beyond the confines of standard packages.

Government says such tools could help Kenya improve visitor engagement and spending by promoting customised experiences across wildlife tourism, cultural tourism, beach destinations, and adventure travel.

The Government is additionally seeking to strengthen Kenya's global tourism visibility through precision digital marketing campaigns targeting priority international markets and high-value travellers.

To expand global visibility, the partnership will harness Google Analytics and Google Ads for precision marketing.

Targeted promotional activity will engage potential travellers in priority markets at the very moment they begin planning their next journey.

The partnership follows recommendations by the Tourism Sector Rebranding Taskforce, which called for increased adoption of digital infrastructure and modern technologies to strengthen Kenya's competitiveness globally.

Beyond tourism promotion, the collaboration also targets youth employment and enterprise development through digital skilling programmes for young people and tourism-focused Small and Medium Enterprises.

Digital capacity building will form a central pillar of this initiative, with Google's skilling programmes set to equip youth and small tourism enterprises with specialised digital skills.

Young local curators will receive training to design unique experiences using Kenya's digital assets on Google Arts and Culture platforms, in a bid to create new technology-enabled employment pathways while digitally showcasing Kenya's cultural heritage, wildlife, historical sites, and tourism attractions to international audiences.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Google SubSaharan Africa, welcomed the initiative.

"We are excited to see how the power of AI and our digital skilling initiatives can empower Kenyan youth and tourism SMEs."

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"By supporting ecosystem innovators to train local curators and provide advanced market intelligence, we are helping to create a more resilient and inclusive tourism economy that showcases the very best of Kenya to the world."

The Ministry said the integration of artificial intelligence into tourism development aligns with Kenya's broader economic transformation agenda and could support efforts to double international tourist arrivals while creating technology-enabled jobs and supporting local businesses.

The collaboration will establish a modern, data-led tourism infrastructure that reinforces Kenya's position as a preferred global destination for years to come.

Kenya's tourism sector remains one of the country's leading foreign exchange earners and a major employer, with the Government increasingly positioning technology and innovation as central pillars in sustaining sector growth and resilience.