South Africa: NPA Backslides On 'Political Interference' in TRC Cases, Mbeki Fights Summons

29 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Two significant events unfolded in the past week - an apparent U-turn by the NPA of its admission to political interference in post-TRC prosecutions, and former president Thabo Mbeki's pushback after being subpoenaed to appear before the Khampepe inquiry.

Former president Thabo Mbeki, alongside former minister of justice and constitutional development Bridget Mabandla, received summonses on 14 May to appear before the landmark inquiry into delayed Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) prosecutions.

Mbeki has since pushed back, approaching the Gauteng High Court for an urgent order suspending the summons to appear, arguing that the commission is attempting to rush his evidence.

This came while a ruling from the Constitutional Court on alleged "bias" from the inquiry chair, retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, was still outstanding, he added. The matter will be heard in the apex court on 29 June.

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Stalled apartheid-era prosecutions: Former presidents Zuma, Mbeki try to further delay the process Stalled apartheid-era prosecutions: Former presidents Zuma, Mbeki try to further delay the process January 11, 2026 Mbeki has stated that he is not against appearing at the commission but cannot be compelled to do so while the ruling is pending.

However, time is running out as this inquiry - forced into being through years of activism from the families of victims of apartheid-era human rights violations - has only just begun to hear testimony from the executive, and needs to wrap by December.

Former minister...

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