Zimbabwe: Proteas Women Are Heading to Zimbabwe for the First Time in History

The Proteas Women face Zimbabwe Women at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from 11 to 19 September in five T20I matches.

Queens Sports Club has hosted men's international cricket for decades but has never staged a dedicated senior women's bilateral series until now.

South Africa and Zimbabwe will play women's cricket against each other for the first time as senior bilateral rivals. The five-match T20I series runs from 11 to 19 September at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The ground has staged men's international cricket for decades. This will be the first dedicated senior women's bilateral series it has ever hosted.

The two countries have met before, but never like this. Their previous clashes involved SA Emerging Women at the 2024 African Games T20 tournament in Ghana, and a One-Day International quadrangular series in Potchefstroom in 2017 that also included India and Ireland. A senior bilateral series between the two nations has never happened.

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The gap came down to money and priorities. For years, neither Cricket South Africa nor Zimbabwe Cricket could fund women's bilateral tours alongside their men's programmes and more lucrative overseas commitments. Zimbabwe's decision to rebuild its women's pathway changed that calculation.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said the series marks an important moment for women's cricket across the continent.

"We are proud to be part of a historic occasion that not only expands international opportunities for the Proteas Women but also contributes to the continued growth and visibility of the women's game across the continent," he said.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni said hosting one of the world's top teams is a milestone for the women's game in his country.

"South Africa is one of the strongest teams in world cricket, and this tour presents our players with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against elite opposition in home conditions," he said.

The opening match on 11 September will be the first senior women's T20I ever played between the two nations.