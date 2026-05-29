Tanzania: No, Image Does Not Show University of Dar es Salaam Degree Certificate Used to Wrap Snacks

IN SHORT: A viral Facebook post claims a Tanzanian graduate used his degree certificate to wrap his breakfast. But the image has been substantially manipulated and the University of Dar es Salaam have denied issuing the certificate.

An image has been shared widely on Facebook with the claim that it shows a University of Dar es Salaam degree certificate that a graduate used to wrap mandazi, a common street food often eaten for breakfast in East Africa.

The post reads: "A Tanzanian graduate casually wraps his breakfast maandazi in his Degree certificate."

In Tanzania and across much of East Africa, academic certificates are widely regarded as symbols of achievement and gateways to better economic opportunities. Tanzanian policymakers have even discussed the possibility of using academic certificates as collateral for loans, reflecting the social and economic value attached to higher education credentials.

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Using a degree certificate to wrap mandazi creates a sharp contrast, suggesting frustration and disappointment that years of study and sacrifice have failed to improve graduates' lives or secure employment.

This image has also been posted here, here and here. But is the claim that it shows an authentic University of Dar es Salaam certificate accurate? We checked.

Fake certificate

A reverse image search on Google traced the image back to older versions not linked to Tanzania, but to Nigeria's Olabisi Onabanjo University. In those earlier images, a similar certificate was also shown being used to wrap greasy snacks.

Both versions show the same serial number, "059647", and the date, 17 November 2022, strongly suggesting that the Nigerian image was altered to make a Tanzanian version.

Further searches led to an older Instagram post, claiming the certificate had been found on a bus, with the account appealing for help locating its owner. That version showed the same serial number and date as the image now circulating online.

The certificate itself also shows signs of digital manipulation. Although the paper appears heavily stained with grease, the words "Second Class Upper Division" remain unusually clean, dark and sharp. Typically, oil stains would likely spread through the paper and affect the ink, resulting in smudging or fading.

The University of Dar es Salaam held its graduation ceremony on 30 November 2022, not 17 November as indicated on the circulating certificate.

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On 12 May 2026, the university publicly dismissed the image on its official Facebook page.

"Fake Certificate Alert! The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) clarifies that the certificate image circulating on social media is fake and was not issued by the University. The public is urged to disregard the fabricated image and avoid spreading misleading information that damages the integrity of academic achievements and the University's reputation," the university said.

Although the image may appear humorous or symbolic to some users, it could cause real harm.

By falsely portraying graduates as treating their qualifications as worthless, the image risks deepening public cynicism about higher education and employment opportunities in Tanzania.