Kenya: Disregard Fake Graphic Falsely Quoting Kenyan Politician Aisha Jumwa Saying She Has Dropped Governorship Bid

Disregard fake graphic falsely quoting Kenyan politician Aisha Jumwa saying she has dropped governorship bid

IN SHORT: A graphic quoting Kenyan politician Aisha Jumwa as saying that she has dropped her bid for the governorship of Kilifi county in 2027 is circulating on social media. However, the graphic and quote are fake.

A graphic going viral on social media in Kenya quotes Kenyan politician Aisha Jumwa as saying that she has dropped her bid to be governor of Kilifi county in 2027.

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The quote reads:

I wish to inform the people of Kilifi that after careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision not to vie for the 2027 gubernatorial seat. I remain committed to serving the people of Kilifi in other meaningful ways and to supporting leaders who will take our county forward. Thank you for your continued support and trust.

Jumwa previously served as a cabinet secretary in president William Ruto's government and is a close ally of the president. In 2022, she vied for the governorship of Kilifi county but lost to Gideon Mung'aro. She is eyeing the seat again in 2027.

The graphic closely resembles media published by Citizen Digital, the online news platform of Royal Media Services, one of Kenya's leading media companies. It also includes the news site's SMS number, 22200.

It has been posted widely, but is it legit? We checked.

Fabricated graphic

Africa Check compared the circulating graphic with a genuine Citizen Digital graphic and noted significant differences. For instance, while the circulating graphic uses the format that the news platform normally uses, a close examination reveals that the font is different from that used in authentic graphics.

We also noted that it identifies itself as "cetzin" and its website as "www.cetzin.digital", which do not exist. The genuine website for the news site is www.citizen.digital. The graphic further misspells Jumwa's name as "Asha Jumua". These are clear red flags.

Citizen Digital usually posts digital versions of its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X. We searched these accounts but did not find the graphic, another sign that it is fake.

Jumwa actively uses her social media accounts, including Facebook and X, to update her followers on her political activities and whereabouts. We did not find this announcement on her accounts. And no credible media outlet has reported on the development.

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The graphic is fake as is the quote, and both should be ignored.