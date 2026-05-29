Kenya: Fake Standard Newspaper Front Page Falsely Claims Gachagua Withdrew Support for Emurua Dikirr Candidate

IN SHORT: A front page doing the rounds online in Kenya appears to show the cover of the Standard newspaper, with a headline claiming that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua withdrew support for Vincent Rotich in the Emurua Dikirr by-election. However, the front page is fake, and no such story was published.

An image of what looks like the front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper is circulating on social media. It shows a headline story that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has withdrawn his support for Vincent Rotich in the Emurua Dikirr by-election.

The front page, dated 14 May 2026, carries the prominent headline: "We Concede Defeat."

The summary reads: "DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has reportedly withdrawn support for his Emurua Dikirr candidate, Vincent Rotich, signaling a political truce ahead of today's by-election. Gachagua is said to have backed down to allow the UDA candidate an easier path to victory, arguing that Rotich should instead build his political ground and prepare for a stronger independent run in the 2027 General Election."

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It features an image of Gachagua, who is the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, and Rotich, the DCP candidate for the Emurua Dikirr by-elections.

The front page started circulating during the Emurua Dikirr by-election in Narok county on 14 May amid heightened political tension and online speculation about alliances, party support, and voting patterns in the closely watched contest.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until he was impeached in October 2024 after falling out with Ruto. He is a key political figure in Kenya and has remained active in the country's political landscape.

The post appeared designed to create the impression that the newspaper had confirmed the alleged political concession, potentially influencing public perception ahead of voting. But is it authentic? We checked.

Fake front page

We searched online for trustworthy news sources, but found no reports that Gachagua's DCP had conceded defeat before the Emurua Dikirr by-election.

Rotich contested the seat on a DCP ticket but lost to United Democratic Alliance candidate David Keter. Gachagua later congratulated Rotich for his "splendid performance" in the by-election.

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Africa Check traced the cover origin to the Facebook page Daily Standard, a frequent source of digitally altered front pages mimicking the design of the Standard newspaper.

The real Standard newspaper usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these sources and found the authentic front page for 14 May.

The genuine front page for that date featured the headline: "Ruto's mystery calls."

It focused on allegations that Ruto directly or indirectly contacted the late gynaecologist Dr Job Obwaka and cardiologist Dr Daniel Gikonyo during periods of intense political pressure.

It included a photograph of Gachagua at a past public event.

The circulating front page is fake.