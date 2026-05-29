African Champions Parade TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Trophy to Thousands of Fans in Pretoria

Freshly crowned African champions Mamelodi Sundowns showed off their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League trophy to thousands of adoring fans in a day-long trophy parade in the nation's capital of Pretoria.

The open-bus parade took place on Tuesday, kicking off at Sundowns traditional home Mamelodi before travelling to various Pretoria townships and the city centre where the African champions were welcomed by their thousands of fans.

Excited supporters were given a glimpse of stars such as final hero Teboho Mokoena, the charismatic captain Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau and the ever-reliable Ronwen Williams.

Sundowns now stand as the only team in South Africa with two African titles, and they managed to win the second one 10 years after the first one.

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Club chairman Thlopie Motsepe promised the supporters that the team will not wait another decade before winning another continental title.

"We waited 10 years to win the second CAF Champions League title. We cannot wait 10 years or five years for the second title," Motsepe said.

"Here is my promise to you (supporters). I promise you based on the work that the players, the technical team have done. They have paved the way. They have made the path, and now we know how to get to the final, and we will get there again," Motsepe said.

The trophy tour was capped up by Sundowns captain Zwane lifting the trophy in front of over thousands of supporters in Pretoria.

Zwane reflected on winning the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League for the second time, and he explained what it meant to him.

"It has been long. We have been trying as a team. We have been fighting. We kept the promise to our supporters that we will bring home.

"I am glad that I could keep the promise to the young ones that we will bring home," said Zwane, who was, along with Dennis Onyango, part of the team that won it in 2016 under then coach, Pitso Mosimane.

Masandawana are basking in the current success courtesy of a 2-1 aggregate win over Morocco side AS FAR in Rabat.