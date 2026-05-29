Angola: Epal Plans to Double Water Supply in Luanda With New Projects By 2027

Luanda — The Public Water Company (EPAL) announced on Thursday in Luanda that it plans to double the water supply in the Angolan capital, with the commissioning of new distribution systems by the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027, as part of the implementation of the "+2X" project.

According to the president of the EPAL Board of Directors, Solange Góis, who spoke to the press at the 2nd International Conference on Energy and Water, which is taking place in Luanda, with the motto "50 years serving the country towards sustainability", the project aims at a more comprehensive and effective expansion of the service.

The official stated that the company intends to guarantee the supply of water 24 hours a day in most of the areas already covered by the public system.

"Currently, EPAL's coverage rate in the city of Luanda is below 50%. With the new supply systems, the goal is to reach 65%," she said.

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Solange Góis also pointed out the financial sustainability challenges faced by the company, affected by customer defaults.

"We have customers who are quite resistant to paying the water tariff, but we also have good customers who contribute to our sustainability base," she said.

She further explained that the distribution service involves high costs related to collection, treatment, energy, chemicals and operation.

The official clarified that EPAL does not supply raw river water to customers, but rather distributes treated water.

She added that non-payment of invoices by customers seriously compromises the company's operation.

She also recalled the negative impact of vandalism on the public network, which causes significant damage and affects the restoration of services.

"The more vandalism occurs, the more some areas are left without water," she concluded. DOC/GIZ/QCB/DOJ