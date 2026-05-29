Angola Wants Partnership With Chinese Institute to Train Marine Technicians

Luanda — The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen dos Santos, expressed on Thursday, in China, the interest in strengthening a partnership with the Second Oceanographic Institute of the Asian country, to transfer knowledge and train Angolan technicians.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the government official who was speaking at the end of the visit to that institute, said that the Center's experience can be applied to the National Institute of Fisheries and Marine Research (INIP) of Angola.

The minister highlighted that she wants to bring geospatial tools to the country to ensure the future of the sector.

The minister added that, currently, INIP is undergoing a reform and will be able to find new areas of scientific development, such as marine geology.

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Carmen dos Santos recognized the efficiency of the Chinese institute's studies, the capacity of its human capital, as well as the institution's marine planning and ordering.

'I found it extraordinary that the presentation given to us brought our marine management plan. We were very proud that they recognized that we have a base and that we are going to refine it', she explained.

The Center, based in Hangzhou whose research began in 1965, is one of the most notable in the world and with research activities mainly in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

The Second Oceanographic Institute currently has five science and technology research stations in the Arctic, where it preserves biodiversity and develops high-standard scientific and marine studies.

The institute currently monitors the sedimentation of China's major rivers, controls pollution, with the support of satellites, in addition to helping to ecologically restore beaches, lakes, bays and the like. There are more than six thousand kilometers of controlled coastline. AMC/QCB/DOJ