Angola: Bal 2026 Edition - Petro Beats Al Ahly and Qualifies to the Final

28 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda qualified, on Thursday, for the final of the African Basketball League (BAL), after beating Al Ahly of Benghazi, from Libya, by 94-88, in the semi-finals of the tournament taking place in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The Angolans will face the host team, the Tigers, in the final on Sunday (31), who eliminated Al Ahly of Egypt in the other semi-final (106-97).

The Angolan team, which was down 5 points at halftime (43-48), made the 4th and final period the decisive moment of the match, combining effectiveness in shots from the six-meter and 75-centimeter line (three-pointers) with the interior game (two-point zone).

Petro de Luanda, the 2024 BAL champion and the only team to have participated in all six editions of the tournament, will play in its 3rd consecutive final, seeking the trophy lost last year to Al Ahly of Tripoli, also from Libya. VC/CF/DOJ

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