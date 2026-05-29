Kenya: U.S. Embassy Targets University Students With Innovation,Skills Drive

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi is targeting university students with a nationwide innovation and skills development drive as it launched the Freedom 250 Festival Tour at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The programme, which will run across four universities ahead of the July 4 Independence Day celebrations, is expected to reach more than 6,000 students through immersive, hands-on engagements designed to link learning with technology, creativity, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

"JKUAT represents the energy and innovation shaping Kenya's future," said U.S. Embassy Acting Public Affairs Officer Drew Giblin.

"This tour is about giving young people opportunities to explore ideas, build skills, and connect with technology and mentorship in exciting ways."

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Students at JKUAT took part in eight interactive experience zones featuring robotics and artificial intelligence demonstrations, drone racing and flight simulators, esports activities, VR tours of U.S. universities, entrepreneurship and CV clinics, podcasting sessions, creative arts spaces, and food experiences inspired by American culture.

The activation also featured live competitions, performances, and interactive challenges, with prizes including tech gadgets, staycations, and creative packages.

The Freedom 250 Tour will proceed to Machakos University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, and the University of Nairobi, where the final event will be held on July 4.

The initiative forms part of the United States' 250th anniversary commemorations and seeks to deepen innovation, education, and people-to-people ties between Kenya and the United States.