Uganda: New and Old Ministers Outline Priorities, Thank President Museveni

Kampala — Newly nominated Cabinet and State Ministers have expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for including them in his new cabinet as he embarks on the next five years in power.

President Museveni on Tuesday unveiled his new cabinet, in which he dropped twenty ministers at the Cabinet and State Minister levels.

Several of the nominees took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to express gratitude for their appointments as they outlined their priorities for the coming years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among the first to react was Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, who was designated Minister of Local Government. He thanked President Museveni, Gen. Salim Saleh, and Muhoozi Kainerugaba for mentoring and supporting him.

He pledged to spearhead grassroots mobilization and intensify efforts to eradicate poverty through government programs, particularly the Parish Development Model (PDM).

"There will be zero tolerance for corruption in PDM and all poverty alleviation programs during this kisanja," Balaam declared, adding that he would not rest until service delivery reached every household and parish.

His message echoed President Museveni's increasingly frequent calls for accountability and effective implementation of poverty alleviation initiatives.

Academic and education administrator, Lawrence Muganga, who was appointed Minister of State for Internal Affairs, described his appointment as a great honor, carrying enormous responsibility.

Muganga, who has been serving as Victoria University Vice Chancellor, said he was mindful of the expectations of millions of Ugandans and pledged to focus on maintaining peace and security.

"My focus will be simple and clear: to help keep our people safe, to protect peace in our country, and to serve Uganda with all the energy and care I have," Muganga wrote.

He promised to serve with humility, honesty, and diligence, while thanking President Museveni for entrusting him with the role.

Prime Minister-designate Robinah Nabbanja, who retained her position for a second term, expressed gratitude to the President for renewing his confidence in her leadership.

Nabbanja congratulated both new and returning Cabinet members and thanked government officials and Members of Parliament for their cooperation during the previous term.

She pledged continued teamwork and commitment as the government pursues what she termed the "No More Sleep" agenda.

"I pledge continued commitment, cooperation, and teamwork during this 'NO MORE SLEEP' term as we accelerate the socio-economic transformation of our country," she stated.

Newly appointed Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare pledged to strengthen Uganda's diplomatic engagements and protect the country's interests abroad.

Ayebare, who has served in various diplomatic capacities, including as Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, thanked President Museveni for the confidence placed in him.

He committed himself to advancing Uganda's foreign policy objectives, strengthening diplomatic relations, and safeguarding national interests on the regional and international stage.

"I pledge to serve with loyalty, diligence, and dedication in pursuit of Uganda's peace, prosperity, and strategic aspirations," Ayebare said.

Former Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng welcomed her appointment as Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

Aceng expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the trust placed in her and reflected on her decade-long service at the Ministry of Health.

"I am grateful for the privilege of serving as Minister for Health for the past 10 years. I commit to continue serving diligently," she wrote.

Her appointment marks one of the notable portfolio changes in the new Cabinet.

Lillian Aber, who was appointed Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, pledged to continue prioritizing vulnerable communities affected by disasters and displacement.

Aber said the President's decision to retain her in the portfolio had renewed her sense of purpose.

She promised to serve with "utmost dedication, compassion, and relentless commitment," particularly in supporting Ugandans facing difficult circumstances.

Minister of State for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro welcomed the appointment of several young cadres and urged them to deliver beyond expectations while helping to nurture a new generation of leaders.

She thanked President Museveni for continuing to entrust young people with significant responsibilities in government.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama, who retained her position, reaffirmed her commitment to supporting government programs and national development.

Nakadama thanked the President for once again entrusting her with the responsibility and pledged to continue promoting national unity and Uganda's socio-economic transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She described her reappointment as a humbling opportunity to continue serving under Museveni's leadership.

One of the most notable reactions came from Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, who was dropped from the Cabinet after serving as Minister of Energy and Mineral Development.

Rather than expressing disappointment, Nankabirwa thanked President Museveni for appointing her as a Senior Presidential Advisor, a role she said would allow her to continue contributing to Uganda's transformation agenda.

"Nankabirwa thanked President Museveni for the trust and confidence bestowed upon her as a Senior Presidential Advisor.

"I'm honored by this opportunity to contribute to Uganda's transformation agenda. "Committed to serving with loyalty, diligence, and integrity in advancing the social and economic progress of our people. Together, we shall continue building a stronger, united, and prosperous Uganda for generations to come."

While some ministers focused on specific sectors such as foreign affairs, security, ICT, disaster preparedness, and youth empowerment, others emphasized accountability, anti-corruption measures, and the President's "No More Sleep" call to action.