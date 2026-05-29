South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Social Services Dissatisfied With Free State Department of Health Progress Report

press release

The Select Committee on Social Services has expressed its dissatisfaction in a meeting today with the Free State Department of Health's briefing on progress in implementing commitments arising from the committee's oversight visit to the province in March 2026.

The briefing formed part of the committee's ongoing oversight of health facilities in the Free State. Members of the committee noted with concern the late submission of the briefing report, which they said did not meet the committee's expectations, nor did it adequately show progress on matters raised during the oversight visit.

Committee chairperson Ms Desery Fienies said the late submission of the report undermines the committee's oversight mandate and reflects insufficient urgency in addressing critical challenges within the provincial health system. In addition, the report makes clear that the majority of issues raised during the oversight visit have not been resolved, and it also fails to present clear, measurable outcomes.

Committee members were also concerned about the ongoing delays in addressing infrastructure defects found during the oversight. These include unresolved maintenance backlogs, incomplete repairs, damaged systems and inadequate patient spaces. In several instances, maintenance job cards remained unopened at the time of reporting, pointing to significant weaknesses in internal controls, planning and operational accountability.

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The committee emphasised that the delays in infrastructure projects are unacceptable, as is deferring them to future financial years without adequate interim measures. In addition, committee members highlighted the prolonged process to rehabilitate fire-damaged facilities, the slow progress of hospital revitalisation projects and the continued presence of unsafe conditions at certain facilities as indications of systemic failures in infrastructure management.

The committee emphasised that these delays have direct and dire consequences for patient safety, the quality of care and the effective functioning of healthcare services. The failure to address critical service areas, such as paediatric wards, where projects remain incomplete despite assurances that work would be finalised shortly after the oversight visit, is of particular concern. The committee warned that these delays place vulnerable patients at significant risk.

The committee also expressed strong dissatisfaction with the quality of reporting, describing it as largely consisting of commitments and intentions rather than concrete delivery. Members indicated that the continued classification of actions as "ongoing" without firm timelines or milestones undermines effective oversight and accountability.

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The department's use of a traffic-light reporting system without supporting dates or measurable indicators also came in for criticism. The absence of timelines renders it impossible to apply consequence management and creates the impression of planning without implementation, placing the provincial health system at risk. The committee was also dissatisfied with the explanations provided for these failures.

In addition, the committee reiterated its concern about persistent staff shortages, particularly among specialised nurses, midwives and medical practitioners. The committee also said that the high vacancy rates and the prolonged recruitment process, with unclear timelines for filling important posts, are unacceptable.

The committee further emphasised that governance weaknesses identified by the Auditor-General, including deficiencies in procurement, contract management, revenue management and consequence management, continue to be inadequately addressed and undermine effective service delivery.

During the engagement, the committee requested clear responses on several outstanding issues, including the failure to open maintenance job cards, the submission of outstanding service level agreements, the impact of funding allocated to reduce vacancy rates, and the staffing status of important health facilities.

The committee said it expects future reports to demonstrate clear implementation timelines, measurable progress and firm accountability for underperformance. Members stressed that continued delays and the absence of tangible outcomes are unacceptable, given the impact on healthcare delivery and communities.