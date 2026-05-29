Rwanda: Dubai-Based Visiontechplg Enters Rwanda to Advance Digital Services, Cybersecurity

Rwanda has taken another step toward becoming a regional technology hub following the official expansion of VisiontechPLG into the country, a move expected to improve digital services, strengthen cybersecurity systems, and help different government and private sector platforms communicate and operate more efficiently, according to industry players.

The development was announced during VisiontechPLG Rwanda Launch Summit 2026, a high-level executive and policy forum headlined by the State Minister of ICT and Innovation, Yves Iradukunda.

The event was held on May 28, at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Dubai, VisiontechPLG is an IT systems integration company and technology solutions provider with more than two decades of experience delivering digital transformation projects for governments and private sector institutions, according to its managers.

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What is Visiontech PLC bringing?

Its focus areas in Rwanda include public sector digital transformation, secure cloud systems (online data storage and protection systems), data sovereignty frameworks (systems that ensure national control of data), AI-powered citizen services, and national digital infrastructure projects.

In his opening remarks, Visiontech PLC Chief Executive Officer Aliasgar Dohadwala explained why Rwanda was chosen among the destinations where the company is expanding its operations across the African continent.

"Rwanda is right now at the centre of innovation, with a young generation that is strongly aligned with leadership. This shows that Africa will soon have a skilled population," he said.

"Imagine services like healthcare and emergency response being predicted and improved through technology. These are some of the developments we want to see in this country," he said.

State Minister Yves Iradukunda welcomed the firm, observing that such developments align with ongoing national strategies, including building the backbone of fiber optic networks to increase connectivity in the country, which started with nationwide 4G coverage.

"One of the things we are really excited about is improving the experience of citizens, and that comes with better integration between different systems, using modern technologies and other innovations to build on the success that has already been achieved. From what I have seen in the capabilities presented, I have no doubts," he said.

Visiontech PLG also intends to introduce advanced technology solutions centered on Zero Trust cybersecurity architecture (a security system that does not automatically trust any user or device), cloud-native and containerised systems (modern flexible cloud computing environments), Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), and predictive cyber threat intelligence (systems that anticipate cyberattacks before they happen).

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To deliver such developments, the firm comes with four strategic partners with different expertise, including Hitachi, Netviss, Mitel, and Sophos.

What are these strategic partners offering?

Hitachi

Hitachi is one of Japan's largest and oldest multinational companies, offering technology and infrastructure services that help governments, businesses, and industries operate more efficiently and securely.

The company works in areas such as digital systems, energy and electricity infrastructure, cybersecurity, smart transportation, data management, industrial automation, and communication technologies, helping organisations modernize their operations through advanced digital solutions.

Rehan Shahid, Regional Channel and Alliance Manager at Hitachi, stated that their priority is to build long-term digital solutions.

"We as Hitachi bring technology. That is what we build, and Visiontech provides services and capabilities on the ground. Our focus is to work together over the long term to support digital transformation," he said.

Netviss

Netviss is a cybersecurity and network management company that builds an AI-powered platform for securing and controlling enterprise networks.

The company offers solutions for monitoring network activity, managing connected devices, controlling access to systems, and detecting cyber threats using AI-powered security tools, helping businesses keep their networks secure and efficient.

The founder of the company, Aliasgar Bohra, explained that in today's world, where technology is rapidly advancing and remote working is increasing, many organisations need stronger and more trusted systems to secure and control their digital activities, which is what Netviss aims to provide.

Mitel

Mitel is a Canadian telecommunications and unified communications company that builds phone systems and enterprise communication platforms used by businesses, governments, hospitals, and call centers worldwide.

The company offers cloud and on-site communication platforms, office phone systems, and call center solutions that enable organisations to improve internal communication and customer service operations.

"We have collective expertise in critical communication systems, especially in the Middle East. We believe that even sending a message and receiving feedback must be secure in order to protect the image and trust of organizations," said Narayan G, Director of International Sales at Mitel.

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Sophos

Sophos offers cybersecurity services that help organisations protect their networks, computers, and digital information from cyberattacks.

Its solutions include firewall protection (network security systems), antivirus software, ransomware prevention tools, cloud security, and threat detection systems that help businesses identify and stop cyber threats before they cause damage.

"We provide the first point of entry for most of our customers because we design cybersecurity architecture that protects against both external and internal attacks," said Dennis Murithi, a software engineer at Sophos.

Martin Carlos Mwizerwa, Managing Director of Catsystems, a Rwandan company that has worked with Visiontech, said that the presence of such advanced technology firms is important for the country, especially in creating opportunities for young people.

"In my view, it is very important to have such companies working together with the government and also serving the private sector. Looking at Rwanda, where the majority of the population is young, this creates many opportunities, especially in terms of employment," he said.