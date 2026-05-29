East African Police Swat Training Concludes in Bugesera

Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta on Thursday, May 28, officiated the closing ceremony of the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) Plus Joint SWAT Training Exercise and the Advanced Police Special Force Course at the Counter Terrorism Training Center (CTTC), Mayange, in Bugesera District.

The courses brought together 368 Police officers from various African countries.

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The event was also attended by security officials, including the Inspector General of Police CG Felix Namuhoranye, RDF Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarak Muganga, Commissioner General for Rwanda Correctional Service CG Evariste Murenzi, and Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) Col (Rtd) Pacifique Kabanda Kayigamba.

Also in attendance were police chiefs from various African countries, including Kenya, Seychelles, the Central African Republic, Liberia, Lesotho, Burkina Faso, The Gambia, and Eswatini, as well as representatives from participating countries.

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The Joint SWAT training involved 96 participants from seven countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Liberia, Seychelles, the Central African Republic, and Rwanda. The exercise aimed to enhance cooperation, coordination, and knowledge sharing among regional security institutions in response to evolving transnational security threats.

During the ceremony, participants showcased a range of advanced tactical skills, including waterborne and airborne operations, hostage rescue missions, tactical obstacle crossing, assault tactics, and tower exercises. The demonstrations aimed to highlight the operational readiness, resilience, discipline, professionalism, and teamwork in police operations.

Up to 272 trainees graduated from the Advanced Police Special Force Course intake 14, organized by the Rwanda National Police, which commenced in October 2025.

They include 193 trainees from Rwanda, 49 from the Central African Republic, 20 from Liberia, and 10 from Seychelles.

The advanced course was designed to strengthen operational capabilities, tactical readiness, command, and leadership skills in specialized police operations.

Minister Biruta commended the RNP for its commitment to cross-border cooperation, professionalism, and continuous capacity building.

"Today's event demonstrates our shared resolve to strengthen security through professional training, regional cooperation, and international partnership," Biruta said.

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He congratulated the graduates for their endurance and professionalism throughout the demanding courses, a significant milestone in their policing careers.

"It entrusts you with greater capacity and responsibility to serve your respective institutions and nations with integrity, discipline, and unwavering dedication," he added.

The Minister emphasized the importance of joint initiatives in addressing modern security challenges such as terrorism, organized crime, and cybercrime.

"The contemporary security environment presents complex and unpredictable challenges, including terrorism, organized crime, cybercrimes, and other emerging threats," Minister Biruta noted.

"These realities demand highly trained and well-coordinated forces capable of operating nationally and across borders."

He reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to investing in advanced professional training and strengthening regional and international security cooperation as a foundation for sustainable peace and stability.

EAPCCO Chief Executive Officer, Africa Sendahangarwa Apollo, said the regional body is working with experts to develop standardized guidelines for conducting joint SWAT exercises across member countries.

"We are learning from what is being done in Rwanda, and after this exercise, we are going to develop guidelines to guide how member countries can be doing it," he stated.

He added that several countries have already expressed interest in organizing and participating in future exercises.