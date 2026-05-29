Kenya: Harambee Stars Friendlies Against Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan Cancelled

29 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The national football team, Harambee Stars, will play Lesotho in upcoming international friendlies next month, in June.

In a statement, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said Benni McCarthy's charges will play the southern Africans on June 4 (next Thursday) at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

The two teams butt heads again three days later (on Sunday) at the same venue.

The new development means that the Stars' earlier friendlies against Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have been cancelled.

The two friendlies had been planned for the same month of June as the team continues preparations for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Kenya will also be playing in the Afcon qualifiers, where they play South Africa, Eritrea, and Guinea.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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