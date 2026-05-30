press release

The Department of State, in close coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is continuing to mount a rapid and comprehensive response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda. The United States is proud to be the largest financial contributor to the Ebola response effort.

The Department of State's assistance commitment to combat the outbreak has exceeded $162 million and is growing, enabling implementing organizations to expand the ongoing response in Africa. U.S. funding is providing critical activities to stop the outbreak at its source and ensure Ebola does not reach the United States.

The Department has also provided $350 million through OCHA pooled funds to the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan for broader humanitarian efforts in the affected region, as part of our $1.8 billion in additional funding to OCHA announced on May 14. The Department has also mobilized an additional $50 million to OCHA's Central Emergency Response Fund to support with the immediate establishment of up to 50 Ebola response clinics.

Protecting Americans

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On May 28, the United States, Mexico, and Canada issued the following statement:

"The United States, Mexico, and Canada have announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals coming from African regions at greatest risk from the Ebola virus. This coordinated approach aims to protect our citizens and the millions of visitors, fans, athletes, and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, while maintaining travel and commerce across our borders. The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America."

The Department of State issued a Worldwide Caution on May 28 with updated information on arrival restrictions and Ebola screening. The caution states that U.S. citizens and U.S. nationals who have been present in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival in the United States must only enter through designated airports for enhanced screening. Travelers are advised to review the U.S. CDC information on what travelers need to know about returning to the United States from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan for the list of designated airports.

The Department of State issued an updated health alert for U.S. citizens in Uganda on May 28 reiterating the recommendation against travel, providing information on border closures, and sharing CDC's update to its Travel Health Notice from Level 1 to Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions).

Supporting the Regional Response

With funding and support from the Department of State, governments, NGO implementers, and international organizations continue a comprehensive and coordinated response to contain the Ebola outbreak at its source to protect the American people and prevent further international spread.

On May 28, Secretary Rubio and Kenyan President William Ruto discussed the shared U.S.-Kenya commitment to respond to the Ebola outbreak. The United States intends to commit $13.5 million toward Kenya's Ebola preparedness efforts.

The United States is proud to be the largest financial contributor to the Ebola response effort. With $162 million in assistance from the Department, key partners on the ground are expanding their ongoing response to the Ebola outbreak. These resources are scaling up the following critical response activities:

PPE Procurement and Delivery

In the DRC, U.S.-funded partner UNICEF has imported 100 tons of additional water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and infection prevention and control supplies. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also deployed infection prevention and control supplies, including PPE, hand hygiene materials, chlorine and disinfectant products, infrared thermometers, and screening and triage equipment.

U.S.-funded implementer Samaritan's Purse completed two of three flights to Bunia, consisting of 24 tons of PPE and equipment for a 40‑bed treatment center.

In Uganda, U.S.-funded partner UNICEF has delivered WASH and infection prevention and control supplies to 48 health centers across high-risk districts.

Border Screening and Surveillance

U.S.-funded partner IOM is supporting health screening and surveillance operations at multiple points-of-entry and points-of-control across Ituri Province (Bunia) and North Kivu (Beni and Goma) in the DRC.

IOM is supporting health screening and surveillance operations at major airports in the region, including N'djili International Airport and Bunia Airport in the DRC; Entebbe International Airport and Arua Airport in Uganda; Bujumbura International Airport in Burundi; and Bole International Airport in Ethiopia.

Contact Tracing and Risk Communications

In the DRC, U.S.-funded partner UNICEF has deployed 1,300 health workers and mobilized 100 motor bikes for use by contact tracing personnel on the ground.

In the DRC, U.S.-funded implementer FHI 360 engaged media, religious leaders, and community structures to strengthen prevention messaging and prevent the spread of rumors in hotspot health zones. The organization conducted training for 40 health zone supervisors on infection prevention and control measures and held coordination meetings to support safe and dignified burials.

In Uganda, U.S.-funded partner UNICEF has oriented district health educators in 15 high-risk districts and translated risk communications materials into 10 local languages to support prevention messaging.

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Diagnostic Supplies

U.S-funded implementer FHI 360 delivered an initial 2,000 Ebola testing cartridges to the DRC to improve timely detection, identification, and reporting of Ebola cases

U.S-funded implementer FHI 360 continued to support laboratory coordination and diagnostic activities, including transportation of 310 samples from Bunia to Kinshasa.

Detection and Treatment