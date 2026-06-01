Addis Ababa, May 31, 2026 --The past eight years in Ethiopia have been defined by a complex reality marked by sweeping institutional reforms, major infrastructure achievements, and far-reaching national transformation, alongside significant challenges. Yet much of the international and domestic discourse surrounding the country has often focused disproportionately on its vulnerabilities while overlooking substantial progress made across multiple sectors.

In recent weeks, some international media outlets, including CNN, The Economist, and Al Jazeera, have published reports that many Ethiopians and observers view as incomplete and unbalanced portrayals of the country's current trajectory. Critics argue that such narratives fail to adequately reflect the broader context of Ethiopia's ongoing transformation, despite visible developments that have been witnessed by international partners, investors, diplomats, and visitors.

The timing of these reports has also raised questions among political commentators, particularly as Ethiopia prepares to conduct its seventh national election. Many analysts have asked why negative narratives have gained prominence at a moment when the country is seeking to consolidate democratic processes and showcase years of economic, social, and infrastructural progress. These narratives not only misrepresent the entirety of the country but also are totally distorted.

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An objective evaluation must also acknowledge the country's significant achievements in economic reform, infrastructure expansion, digital transformation, agricultural modernization, environmental conservation, energy development, tourism promotion, and regional diplomacy. Ignoring these gains presents an incomplete account of Ethiopia's trajectory and undermines a balanced understanding of its development journey.

Any credible assessment requires viewing the full ledger, recognizing both the obstacles Ethiopia continues to face and the progress it has achieved. Only through such a balanced approach can the country's recent experience be understood with accuracy, fairness, and intellectual honesty. However, these media have altogether put aside all the gains rather focus on fabricated stories.

However, Ethiopia's national story has been defined not merely by the challenges it has faced, but by its remarkable resilience, accelerated modernization, and firm commitment to self-reliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since 2018. From the historic peace agreement with Eritrea, which ended two decades of hostility and transformed the geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa, to the commissioning of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's largest hydroelectric project, Ethiopia has demonstrated a determination to shape its own future. At the same time, the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) has mobilized millions of citizens in an unprecedented environmental restoration campaign, reversing land degradation and contributing to climate resilience. Parallel to these efforts, a rapidly expanding digital economy is transforming public services, financial transactions, and everyday commerce, ushering the nation into a new era of technological advancement.

The comprehensive review that follows examines this multifaceted transformation across twelve key sectors that have played a central role in reshaping Ethiopia over the past eight years. While acknowledging the challenges that remain, it highlights the tangible and measurable achievements that have altered the country's political, economic, social, environmental, and physical landscape. These developments are not merely statistical milestones; they represent structural changes that are laying the foundation for future growth and prosperity.

Ultimately, this assessment poses an important question to media organizations, policymakers, citizens, and international observers alike: Should temporary crises and ongoing challenges obscure the significance of historic achievements that are transforming the nation? Or should these accomplishments be recognized as the foundation upon which Ethiopia can continue addressing its remaining obstacles and advancing toward its long-term aspirations?

Political Reforms

When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed office in April 2018, he introduced early political and institutional changes aimed at opening civic space and easing national tensions. Among the first steps taken was the release of thousands of political prisoners and the return of several opposition figures from exile. Legal and regulatory reforms followed, including amendments to the Charities and Societies Proclamation and the Media Proclamation, which eased long standing restrictions on civil society organizations and media institutions. In October 2018, a landmark cabinet reshuffle brought women into 50 percent of ministerial positions, including senior leadership portfolios, marking one of the most visible institutional shifts of the period.

A central pillar of the broader political transformation has been the restructuring of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE). The reconstituted board was designed to function with greater independence and credibility, reshaping the institutional framework governing the country's electoral process. This reform was first tested during the 6th national general election held in June 2021. Conducted under challenging conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the election marked a departure from previous eras which were dominated by a single political coalition. Domestic and international observers witnessed improvements in procedural openness and voter participation, while also recognizing the complexity of managing a large-scale election in a transitional environment.

Building on that experience, Ethiopia has moved into preparations for its 7th national general election. This electoral cycle has been characterized by expanded logistical capacity and institutional modernization. The NEBE registered more than 54 million voters, representing a significant increase compared to the previous cycle, and introduced digital registration systems to improve accessibility.

These developments reflect an evolving electoral and political landscape in which institutional frameworks have been adjusted to expand participation and strengthen procedural organization. Hence, while challenges remain, the direction of reform points to a political space that is more structured, more competitive, and more open than in earlier phases of the country's recent history.

Peace Agreement with Eritrea

One of the most consequential diplomatic developments in Ethiopia's modern history was the peace agreement signed between Ethiopia and Eritrea in July 2018. The accord formally ended nearly two decades of hostility and diplomatic deadlock that had persisted since the 1998-2000 border war, a conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives and left relations between the two neighboring countries frozen for years.

The breakthrough triggered a series of historic developments. Diplomatic relations were restored, commercial flights resumed between Addis Ababa and Asmara, telecommunications links were re-established, border crossings were reopened, and families separated for decades by one of Africa's most heavily militarized frontiers were finally reunited. The agreement also reduced tensions across the Horn of Africa and generated optimism about the prospects for greater regional cooperation, economic integration, and stability.

The significance of the initiative extended beyond the two countries. It demonstrated that even deeply entrenched conflicts could be resolved through political courage and diplomatic engagement. In recognition of his efforts to end the prolonged stalemate and advance reconciliation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee cited his decisive role in achieving peace and fostering international cooperation in a region long affected by instability.

While the implementation and sustainability of the peace process have faced significant challenges in subsequent years, including changing regional dynamics and renewed political tensions, the historic importance of the 2018 agreement remains undisputed. The accord represented a decisive departure from decades of confrontation and opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Viewed within a broader historical context, the Ethiopia-Eritrea peace agreement stands as one of the most important diplomatic achievements of the past decade in Africa. It demonstrated Ethiopia's willingness to pursue dialogue over confrontation and underscored the country's growing role in shaping peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. Regardless of later challenges, the agreement remains a landmark achievement that altered regional geopolitics and showcased the transformative potential of diplomatic leadership.

Economic Reform

The Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda (HGER), launched in 2019 and later expanded through a second phase, represents the most ambitious economic restructuring program undertaken in Ethiopia in decades. Designed to transition the country from a predominantly state-led development model toward a more competitive and market-oriented economy, the reform package seeks to address long-standing macroeconomic imbalances while laying the foundation for sustainable private sector-led growth.

The reform agenda is built around several key pillars, including strengthening fiscal discipline, controlling inflationary pressures, expanding private sector participation, improving the performance of state-owned enterprises, enhancing export competitiveness, and creating a more attractive investment environment. Among its most significant milestones was the government's decision to move toward a market-based foreign exchange system, a major policy shift intended to improve foreign currency availability and boost investor confidence. The reform process also introduced an interest rate-based monetary policy framework through the National Bank of Ethiopia and reduced direct central bank financing of government expenditure, measures aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability and improving policy credibility.

Despite facing global economic shocks, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate-related challenges, and domestic security pressures, Ethiopia has continued to register strong economic growth. According to assessments by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the country remains among Africa's fastest-growing economies. Economic growth was estimated at approximately 8.1 percent in the 2023/24 fiscal year, while projections for 2024/25 indicate growth exceeding 8 percent. Forecasts suggest that Ethiopia will continue to maintain one of the highest growth rates on the continent in the coming years.

External sector performance has shown notable improvement as well. Export earnings have reached record levels, driven by strong performances in coffee, gold, horticulture, livestock products, and other key commodities. Foreign exchange inflows have also benefited from growing remittances, tourism recovery, and increased investment activity. These developments have helped improve foreign currency availability and strengthen the country's external position.

Equally important is the growing role of the private sector. Reforms in telecommunications, banking, logistics, and investment regulations have begun opening previously restricted sectors to competition and private participation. The government's broader objective is to create an economic environment in which entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment serve as primary drivers of growth and job creation. The homegrown Economic Reform Agenda has fundamentally altered the trajectory of the Ethiopian economy. It has introduced structural reforms that seek not merely to sustain growth but to improve its quality, resilience, and inclusiveness.

Growth of FDI

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has emerged as one of the key drivers of Ethiopia's economic transformation, providing critical capital inflows, technology transfer, employment opportunities, and access to international markets. As the country pursues ambitious industrialization and economic reform programs, attracting foreign investment has become a central component of its long-term development strategy.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Ethiopia has consistently ranked among Africa's leading destinations for foreign direct investment and remains one of the largest recipients of FDI in East Africa. Between 2018 and 2024, the country attracted billions of dollars in investment commitments across a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, commercial agriculture, mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and services. These investments have played an important role in expanding productive capacity, creating jobs, increasing exports, and strengthening the country's integration into global value chains.

Besides, the country's network of industrial parks and the introduction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have created dedicated investment platforms offering improved infrastructure, streamlined administrative services, and enhanced incentives for domestic and international investors. These initiatives have strengthened Ethiopia's position as a regional manufacturing hub, particularly in textiles, apparel, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, and light manufacturing.

Another notable development was the decision to open Ethiopia's financial sector to foreign participation. Through new regulatory frameworks issued by the National Bank of Ethiopia, international financial institutions have been provided pathways to enter the market through subsidiaries, branches, strategic partnerships, and minority shareholdings in domestic banks. The move is expected to increase capital availability, strengthen competition, enhance financial innovation, and improve access to global financial expertise.

The mining sector has also emerged as an increasingly attractive destination for foreign capital. Rising investments in gold, potash, natural gas, and critical minerals have expanded the sector's contribution to export earnings and foreign exchange generation. Similarly, growing investment in renewable energy projects reflects Ethiopia's ambition to become a regional leader in clean energy production and export.

By gradually transitioning from a relatively closed economic structure toward a more open and competitive investment environment, Ethiopia has positioned itself as one of Africa's most promising emerging markets. The sustained flow of foreign investment over recent years reflects growing international confidence in the country's long-term economic potential and its vision of becoming a leading manufacturing, services, and investment hub on the continent.

Technological Revolution

Perhaps no sector better illustrates Ethiopia's recent transformation than digital technology. Guided by the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy, the country has accelerated its shift from a predominantly cash based and paper driven economy toward a more connected and technology enabled digital ecosystem. The strategy has prioritized the expansion of digital infrastructure, the development of a nationwide digital identity system, and the promotion of digital public services, laying the groundwork for greater financial inclusion, improved healthcare management, enhanced educational access, and more transparent public service delivery.

At the center of this transformation is the Fayda Digital ID program, Ethiopia's national digital identification initiative. The program has registered more than 15 million citizens and continues to expand rapidly toward its long-term goal of providing secure digital identification to 90 million residents by 2030. The initiative is expected to play a critical role in simplifying access to financial services, government programs, healthcare, and social protection schemes while reducing administrative inefficiencies.

Infrastructure Expansion

Infrastructure development has remained a cornerstone of Ethiopia's growth strategy, providing the foundation for economic integration, trade expansion, and improved public services. Over the past eight years, the country has significantly expanded its transport network through the Road Sector Development Program. Ethiopia's all weather road network increased from about 126,000 kilometers in 2018 to more than 171,000 kilometers, improving connectivity between major economic centers and previously underserved rural areas.

Urban Development

Urban renewal has become one of the most visible aspects of Ethiopia's recent transformation. The Addis Ababa Corridor Development Project has reshaped large sections of the capital through road expansion, modern drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes, green spaces, and upgraded public facilities. Designed to improve mobility and urban livability, the project seeks to create a more efficient and interconnected city environment.

The initiative has since expanded beyond Addis Ababa to more than 125 cities nationwide. Major urban centers such as Bahir Dar, Dessie, Kombolcha, and Debre Berhan have undertaken infrastructure upgrades and public space improvements, while Oromia Region has launched a long-term corridor development plan linking metropolitan areas with the growing Sheger City. Public attractions such as Unity Park, Friendship Park, and Entoto Park have further enhanced urban aesthetics and strengthened the tourism and hospitality sectors. Hence, urban transformation has become a defining feature of Ethiopia's development agenda.

Environmental Restoration

The Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) has emerged as one of the largest environmental restoration programs in the world. Launched in 2019 to address deforestation, land degradation, and climate change, the campaign has mobilized millions of citizens each year in nationwide tree planting efforts. Ethiopia achieved international recognition by planting more than 714 million seedlings in a single day, while cumulative planting has surpassed 40 billion trees since the program began.

The initiative is increasingly focused on improving seedling survival rates, restoring degraded ecosystems, and promoting climate resilient species. Alongside indigenous trees, farmers are encouraged to plant fruit trees and agroforestry crops that generate economic benefits while enhancing environmental sustainability. The initiative has become a central pillar of Ethiopia's Climate Resilient Green Economy strategy. By expanding forest cover, protecting biodiversity, and improving watershed management, the program contributes to both environmental protection and agricultural sustainability.

Agricultural Modernization

Agriculture continues to play a central role in Ethiopia's economy, supporting millions of livelihoods and contributing substantially to national output. One of the most significant achievements in recent years has been the expansion of domestic wheat production. Through large scale irrigation, improved seed varieties, mechanization, and cluster farming programs, annual wheat production increased from about 7 million metric tons in 2018 to more than 23 million metric tons. This progress has sharply reduced dependence on imported wheat and enabled Ethiopia to export surplus production to neighboring markets, saving valuable foreign exchange.

The coffee sector has also achieved record performance. During the 2024/25 fiscal year, Ethiopia generated approximately 2.65 billion USD from coffee exports, the highest earnings in the country's history. Export volumes reached nearly 470,000 metric tons, driven by strong demand from major markets including Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United States, and South Korea. Policy reforms that expanded market access and encouraged direct participation by producers have strengthened export competitiveness and increased returns for farmers. These gains support Ethiopia's ambition of raising annual coffee export revenues to 4 billion USD in the coming years.

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Manufacturing Development

Industrialization remains central to Ethiopia's vision of building a diversified and export-oriented economy. Over the past decade, substantial investments have been made in industrial parks and Special Economic Zones designed to attract manufacturing investment and create employment opportunities. The Industrial Parks Development Corporation oversees major industrial hubs in Hawassa, Dire Dawa, Bole Lemi, Kilinto, Kombolcha, Adama, Jimma, and Bahir Dar, among others.

These industrial zones have attracted investors from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, supporting industries ranging from textiles and apparel to pharmaceuticals, agro processing, leather products, and light manufacturing. They have created tens of thousands of jobs while contributing to export growth and technology transfer.

By combining foreign investment, local entrepreneurship, renewable energy resources, and expanding industrial infrastructure, Ethiopia is laying the foundation for a more diversified economy capable of generating employment, increasing exports, and supporting long term economic transformation.

Diplomacy and Continental Leadership

As the host of the African Union (AU) headquarters, Ethiopia continues to occupy a central place in African diplomacy. Its strategic location, long history of statehood, and growing economic significance have enabled the country to play an active role in regional peace, security, and integration efforts. Over the years, Ethiopia has contributed to conflict mediation initiatives in the Horn of Africa, supported regional cooperation mechanisms, and promoted the principle of African solutions to African challenges through multilateral institutions.

Ethiopia's diplomatic engagement is particularly evident within the AU that the country has consistently advocated for greater continental integration, infrastructure connectivity, and sustainable development under the framework of the AU's Agenda 2063. It has also positioned major national projects, including GERD, as contributions to Africa's broader development objectives by emphasizing renewable energy generation, regional power interconnection, and equitable utilization of shared resources.

Beyond diplomacy, Ethiopia remains a significant contributor to regional peace and security. Ethiopian personnel have participated in various AU and United Nations (UN) peace support operations, reflecting the country's longstanding commitment to stability across the continent. These contributions have reinforced Ethiopia's reputation as an important stakeholder in efforts to address conflict, terrorism, and humanitarian crises in Africa.

Ethiopia's international profile expanded further with its accession to the BRICS grouping in 2024. Membership provides access to new avenues of economic cooperation, investment opportunities, development financing, and trade partnerships with some of the world's largest emerging economies. The move also reflects the country's efforts to diversify its international partnerships while strengthening its voice within evolving global governance structures.

Although Ethiopia continues to navigate complex regional dynamics and global geopolitical competition, its growing engagement in continental and international institutions has enhanced its diplomatic influence. Through its leadership within the AU, participation in peace and security initiatives, and expanding partnerships with emerging global powers, Ethiopia has strengthened its position as a key factor in shaping Africa's future and advancing its own long term development interests.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite various media blackmailing and campaign against Ethiopia, the past eight years have been among the most consequential in Ethiopia's modern history, marked by significant achievements and ambitious reforms. The country has undertaken wide ranging reforms and development initiatives that have reshaped key sectors of the economy and society. Major investments in infrastructure have expanded transportation networks and improved national connectivity. The Digital Ethiopia agenda has accelerated financial inclusion and digital transformation. Besides, the country has recorded substantial progress across infrastructure, agriculture, energy, technology, environmental protection, industrial development, and diplomacy.

Therefore, it is crucial to recognize these achievements as it could provide a more complete understanding of a nation that continues to evolve, adapt, and strive toward a more prosperous and stable future. Ethiopia's story over the past eight years is therefore not solely one of challenges as those media have been disseminating but that of grave achievements, transformation, resilience, and the ongoing pursuit of national progress. Hence, we should not deny the undeniable gains on the ground and shouldn't allow minor challenges to overshadow the historic achievements that are transforming Ethiopia.