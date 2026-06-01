Ethiopians to Choose Between Terrorism or Inclusive Prosperity - Emeritus Prof. Al Mariam

Addis Ababa — In the 2026 Ethiopian general election that takes place tomorrow, Ethiopians have a clear choice: Terrorism or collective inclusive prosperity, according to Emeritus Professor Alemayehu G. Mariam, widely known as Al Mariam.

In his recent article, Al Mariam argued that Ethiopia's democratic direction is centered on citizens' consent through voting--warning against the idea that political power can be achieved through violence.

He contrasted ballot-based governance with the belief that "political power grows out of the barrel of a gun," describing it as a dead end that leads to death and destruction.

Emeritus Professor Al Mariam accused armed groups of conducting terrorism and violence against civilians and public institutions, attacking communities, and carrying out the destruction of services such as education and health facilities.

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The groups share common goals of using terror to seize political power while pursuing supremacist ethno-nationalist agendas, he noted.

Al Mariam further criticized citizens who do not vote for surrendering their influence over outcomes such as access to healthcare, education, employment opportunities, and broader freedoms.

He wrote: "Over the past months, some people have told me, 'I am not interested in politics. I don't care. I mind my own business.

"I am not sure if they are apolitical or suffering from political apathy. I am not sure if their apparent lack of interest or indifference is an outcome of their cynicism over political affiliations, elections, or disagreements over policy.

"The fact is, such apathy or indifference carries a high price. Those who are not interested in politics, those who do not want to use the power of their ballot, are surrendering control of their lives to those who are interested. Those who vote will decide the standard of living, access to health care, education, and employment opportunities, and the rights and freedoms of those who are not interested in politics. "

Al Mariam pointed out that the 2026 Ethiopian general election will serve as a referendum on Ethiopia's path for the next five years--whether the country continues dealing with a legacy of violence and intimidation or moves forward through democratic governance, inclusive dialogue, and improved accountability and transparency.

In the run-up to June 1, 2026, the election is shaping up the contest for seats and leadership as well as testing citizens in translating their consent into power through the ballot rather than through coercion.

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Furthermore, he cited Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), 1948, which states that government authority must be based on the "will of the people," expressed through periodic and genuine elections by universal and equal suffrage conducted by secret vote or equivalent free procedures.

For this election, more than 54 million voters are registered to select 501 representatives for seats at the House of the People's Representatives.