Ethiopia Counts Down to Vote Ahead of June 1 General Election

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has entered the final hours before voting begins in its 7th General Election, with millions of citizens set to head to the polls on June 1, 2026, in what many regard as a significant moment in the country's democratic journey.

Following weeks of political campaigning, public debates, and the legally mandated period of electoral silence, election materials have been successfully delivered to polling stations across the country, paving the way for voting to commence tomorrow.

As election day approaches, the atmosphere has shifted noticeably.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The energy of campaign rallies and political slogans has given way to a sense of quiet anticipation as voters prepare to make their choices at the ballot box.

Across Ethiopia, from major cities to remote rural communities, electoral preparations have reached their final stage.

Election officials, security personnel, observers, and polling staff are in place to facilitate what is expected to be one of the largest electoral exercises in Africa.

The election is widely viewed as more than a routine political event.

For Ethiopia, one of Africa's most populous and strategically significant nations, it represents an important institutional process that will shape the country's political landscape for years to come.

The scale of the election is reflected in the numbers.

More than 54 million registered voters are expected to participate, choosing among candidates representing 42 political parties.

Over 10,000 candidates are contesting seats, while approximately 52,000 polling stations have been established nationwide to accommodate voters.

With international observers on the ground and extensive coverage from both domestic and international media outlets, the election is attracting significant attention at home and abroad.

Analysts describe it as one of the continent's most closely watched democratic exercises, given Ethiopia's regional influence and growing geopolitical importance.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. on June 1, with polling stations across the country expected to open their doors simultaneously to millions of voters ready to cast their ballots and participate in shaping the nation's future.