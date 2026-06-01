Zimbabwe: One of Harare's Busiest Roundabouts Closed Indefinitely for Interchange Construction

1 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

MOTORISTS using the eastern corridor into Harare will need to adjust their routes from today, June 1, after authorities confirmed that the Msasa Jaggers Roundabout will be closed indefinitely to all traffic.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development (MoTID) confirmed the closure in a public notice at the weekend.

"The MoTID wishes to advise the public and all motorists that the road at Mutare Road/ Harare Drive junction (Msasa Jagger Roundabout) will be closed with effect from 1 June 2026 to facilitate construction works under the Msasa Interchange Project," reads part of the notice.

The new interchange project is designed to replace the existing roundabout with a modern grade-separated junction. The upgrade is part of efforts to ease persistent congestion and improve safety at one of the capital's busiest intersections, where the Harare-Mutare Road meets Delport Road and other feeder routes into the Msasa industrial area.

To manage the disruption due to the roundabout blockade, traffic will be diverted onto alternative routes.

The ministry urged motorists to adhere to temporary signage, barriers and traffic controllers to ensure safety of other road users and construction workers on site.

The project's timeline remains under wraps and motorists will have endure longer detours ahead of the eventual reopening of the intersection.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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