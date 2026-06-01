Kenya: KRA to Procure 72 Scanners to Boost Cargo Inspection and Tax Compliance

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is in the process of procuring 72 additional cargo scanners as part of efforts to strengthen tax compliance, enhance border security and improve cargo clearance at the Port of Mombasa and other entry and exit points across the country.

The new scanners will complement KRA's existing network of 33 serviceable scanners deployed at border stations, airports and ports.

The current fleet includes fixed and railway scanners, drive-through scanners, mobile and palletized units, as well as baggage scanners.

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The Port of Mombasa accounts for the largest share of the equipment, with five drive-through scanners used to inspect all containerised imports and exports passing through the facility.

Strategically located at container terminals, the scanners operate around the clock and can inspect out-of-gauge cargo containers of up to six metres in height.

According to KRA's Manager for Customs Warehouse, Customs and Border Control Southern Region, Tabitha Wanyama, the technology has significantly improved cargo inspection efficiency compared to manual checks.

"In the past, when we had to physically inspect containers, we could only examine fewer than 10 containers per day. Today, each scanner can inspect an average of 10 containers per hour," Wanyama said during a media tour of the Port of Mombasa.

The scanners enable customs officers to inspect cargo without opening containers, helping detect contraband, concealed goods, under-declared imports and other forms of tax evasion while reducing cargo dwell time.

KRA says all scanners have been integrated into the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) and linked to the Integrated Scanner Command Centre, allowing customs officials to make faster decisions on cargo clearance.

The authority revealed that the next generation of scanners will incorporate artificial intelligence capabilities for image analysis.

The broader modernization programme will also include smart gates, transit surveillance systems and borderless customs stations aimed at improving trade facilitation.

The additional scanners are expected to be installed at major ports, airports and land border crossings across the country.

KRA believes the investment will support faster movement of goods, strengthen revenue collection and lower logistics and production costs for businesses.

The move comes as Kenya seeks to improve efficiency at its border points while tightening enforcement against smuggling, tax evasion and other illicit trade activities that result in revenue losses.