Kenya: Kipyegon, Kioko Clinch Titles At Inaugural Kitui Green Run Half Marathon

31 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent and

Nairobi — Shadrack Kipyegon has won the inaugural Kitui Green Run men's 21-kilometre race after clocking 1:08:30 in a closely contested competition held in Kitui County.

In the women's category, Christine Kioko emerged victorious, sealing the title in 1:17:00 to claim top honours in the maiden edition of the event.

The Kitui Green Run, which also featured a 10-kilometre race and a 5-kilometre fun run, attracted participants who competed along a mixed terrain route combining tarmac and off-road sections.

Organisers said the event is designed not only to promote athletics but also to encourage environmental conservation and community participation in sustainable development.

The run, dubbed "Running for Rain," aims to raise awareness on environmental conservation and water harvesting, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions such as Kitui County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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