Tanzania: Government Eyes Tougher Shisha Control

Dodoma — NEW legislation to regulate shisha use is being prepared following concerns that some users are mixing the product with narcotic substances, prompting the government to tighten oversight.

The planned intervention was revealed on Friday in Dodoma during the presentation of the 2025 National Drug Situation Report, which highlighted emerging trends and challenges in the country's fight against illicit drugs.

Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Commissioner General, Aretas Lyimo said research findings had shown that shisha was increasingly being misused by some individuals as a means of consuming prohibited substances.

"We have found that some users are mixing shisha with narcotic substances. The government is in the process of developing legislation to strengthen regulation of shisha," Mr Lyimo said.

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Shisha, a flavoured tobacco product commonly smoked through a water pipe in restaurants, lounges and entertainment venues, has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly among young adults.

While details of the proposed legislation have yet to be disclosed, the move signals a tougher approach by authorities amid growing concern over changing patterns of drug use and trafficking.

The development comes as the government continues to intensify efforts to reduce the availability and use of narcotic drugs through law enforcement operations, public awareness campaigns and rehabilitation programmes.

According to the report, authorities seized a total of 1,074.72 tonnes of illicit drugs during operations conducted across the country in 2025.

The seizures included 1,014.06 tonnes of cannabis, 26.36 tonnes of khat, 29.52 tonnes of Kratom, 3.20 tonnes of hybrid cannabis commonly known as skanka, 672.23 kilogrammes of heroin, 4.89 kilogrammes of cocaine and 907.18 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Officials say the findings demonstrate that drug traffickers are continually changing tactics, requiring authorities to adopt new approaches to enforcement and prevention.

Mr Lyimo said industrial drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine have become increasingly difficult to access following intensified anti-drug operations carried out by the government and its partners.

He said that the report not only highlights achievements recorded in enforcement operations but also identifies emerging threats and areas requiring additional attention.

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"The report is intended to support policy decisions, improve understanding among stakeholders and enhance the effectiveness of drug control efforts in the country," he said.