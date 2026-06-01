Tanzania: Experts Push Ncd Prevention As Health Costs Rise

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S physicians have called for a major shift from treatmentfocused healthcare to preventive care, warning that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) now account for 51 per cent of the National Health Insurance Fund's (NHIF) expenditure amid escalating healthcare costs.

Speaking at the Physicians Conference 2026 and Annual General Meeting in Dodoma yesterday, health experts said growing cases of hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, heart ailments and obesity are placing increasing pressure on the healthcare system and threatening the sustainability of future health financing.

Representing the Minister for Health, Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for Medical Products and Health Technologies, Mr Emmanuel Tayari, said NCD treatment costs are increasing by between 10 and 15 per cent annually.

"Today, Tanzania is facing a growing burden of non-communicable diseases while still battling infectious diseases. If we fail to invest in prevention today, we will pay a much higher price tomorrow," he said.

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Mr Tayari warned that the rising NCD burden could undermine the country's universal health insurance ambitions if urgent preventive measures are not taken.

"More than 46 million outpatient visits are recorded annually in Tanzania. Although many involve children and the elderly, NCDs consume over half of treatment expenditure, reducing resources available for other critical health services," he said.

He noted that while Tanzania's healthcare system has traditionally focused on diagnosing and treating illnesses after patients reach health facilities, the country must now embrace a preventive approach to support its Vision 2050 aspirations.

"While this model has saved many lives, it cannot by itself support a nation seeking to build a healthy, productive and competitive population," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Association of Physicians of Tanzania (APHYTA), Professor Kajiru Kalonzo said physicians are championing reforms that prioritise early screening, disease prevention and community-based healthcare.

"We cannot continue waiting for patients to arrive at hospitals when diseases have already reached advanced stages," Prof Kalonzo said.

He said the rapid rise in NCDs requires urgent investment in prevention programmes that reach people before illnesses become severe and costly to treat.

"As specialists in internal medicine, our responsibility extends beyond hospital wards. We must help shape policies and strategies that save lives before patients require critical care," he said.

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Prof Kalonzo added that physicians have a duty to translate scientific evidence into practical public health interventions capable of reducing the disease burden nationwide.

The two-day conference is being held under the theme, 'Securing the Future by Transforming Health through Preventive Medicine.'

According to Prof Kalonzo, the theme reflects a deliberate shift in healthcare thinking and calls on physicians to move beyond hospital walls and become active advocates of preventive medicine.

"Systemic transformation has never been more necessary than it is today. We need strong screening systems and prevention strategies that reach deep into communities," he said.

Meanwhile, Organising Committee Chairperson and Senior Lecturer at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Dr Alfred Meremo, said many NCDs can be prevented through simple interventions at family and community levels.

He urged Tanzanians to embrace regular health screening, healthy diets, physical exercise and routine monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and body weight.

"The goal is to encourage people to know their health status early and take action before complications develop," Dr Meremo said.

He added that stronger prevention efforts would improve public health outcomes, ease pressure on hospitals and significantly reduce healthcare costs for both individuals and the government.