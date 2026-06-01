Kenya: Study Finds 43pc of Kenyan Healthcare Workers Show Symptoms of Depression

Nairobi — More than four in ten healthcare workers in Kenya are experiencing symptoms of depression, highlighting growing concerns over the mental wellbeing of frontline medical staff, according to a new study.

The study by the Aga Khan University Brain and Mind Institute (AKU-BMI) found that 43.1 percent of healthcare workers surveyed reported depressive symptoms, with younger and early-career professionals among the most affected.

Dubbed the UZIMA Data Science Study, the research was conducted over a 12-month period across five hospitals in Nairobi and involved 514 healthcare workers. It examined mental health outcomes, workplace experiences and the role of social and digital support systems in influencing wellbeing.

The findings indicate that mental health challenges among healthcare workers extend beyond individual circumstances and are closely linked to workplace conditions. Researchers identified factors such as work-related stress, discrimination and limited social support as major contributors to poor mental health outcomes.

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According to the study, 16.9 percent of respondents reported moderately severe depressive symptoms, while 5.5 percent experienced severe symptoms.

"This study highlights the reality of what healthcare workers are carrying every day. The findings give us a clear chance to take action and improve the systems that support our healthcare workers," said Professor Zul Merali, Founding Director of the Brain and Mind Institute and Co-Principal Investigator of the UZIMA Data Science project.

Researchers said the findings underscore the need for broader reforms within the healthcare system, including stronger workplace support structures, improved organizational culture and greater investment in employee wellbeing.

The study also calls for mental health to be integrated into workforce planning and occupational health programmes as part of wider efforts to strengthen Kenya's healthcare system.

Mary Karongo, Deputy Director of Counselling in the Ministry of Health's Division of Mental Health, said supporting healthcare workers is essential to improving health outcomes.

"We recognise that supporting healthcare workers' mental health is key to better care and stronger health systems. The Ministry is committed to integrating mental health into workforce and occupational health strategies," she said.

The research further found strong interest among healthcare workers in using digital mental health solutions such as mobile applications and wearable technologies to support early identification and management of mental health challenges.

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Researchers say the findings reinforce the importance of prioritising healthcare workers' wellbeing, warning that a strained workforce could ultimately affect the quality of care provided to patients.

The study comes at a time when many countries are increasingly focusing on the mental health of healthcare workers following years of heightened pressure on health systems and frontline staff.