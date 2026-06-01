Tanzania: Zanzibar Nears Full Immunisation Coverage

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has achieved significant progress in immunisation, attaining an impressive 92 per cent vaccination coverage rate.

However, authorities have called for intensified public education efforts to help achieve the target of 100 per cent coverage in the coming years.

The revelation was made by the Director of Preventive Services and Health Education at the Ministry of Health, Dr Slim Salim Slim, during a training session for journalists on vaccination.

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"We have made remarkable progress, but the remaining eight per cent requires collective efforts. Journalists, in particular, must play a key role in educating the public on the importance of vaccination," Dr Slim said.

He noted that the government allocates approximately 1.6bn/- annually for vaccine procurement, stressing that the substantial investment must be matched with increased public awareness and vaccine uptake.

"These are significant funds, and it is crucial that people understand and utilise the vaccines provided, especially those targeting children and adolescent girls, so that we can build a healthier nation," he said.

Dr Slim urged journalists to intensify awareness campaigns on various vaccines, including BCG and HPV, while educating the public, particularly travellers, about the risks of Ebola, which has been reported in neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

He said the ministry continues to strengthen disease surveillance at entry points in collaboration with other institutions, warning that the country could face serious challenges if Ebola enters Tanzania.

Dr Slim explained that the Ebola strain currently circulating in the region is new and has no available vaccine.

"There is a real risk of someone carrying the virus into the country, potentially causing widespread panic and transmission," he cautioned.

Dr Slim advised the public to take precautionary measures, including avoiding travel to affected countries and observing all recommended safety protocols.

The ministry is also working closely with regional partners, including Africa CDC, to monitor the situation and strengthen efforts to contain the outbreak in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and other affected areas.

Dr Slim further said Zanzibar has implemented strict measures at airports and seaports, where all incoming travellers are screened using thermal scanners to detect fever.

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"As an island, Zanzibar receives many visitors, especially from affected regions. We are screening and closely monitoring them, as we do not have uncontrolled land borders," he explained.

He confirmed that Zanzibar and Tanzania remain free of Ebola cases, adding that authorities are working closely with district officials to monitor individuals arriving from high-risk countries.

On Covid-19, Dr Slim said cases are still being reported in Zanzibar, largely among unvaccinated individuals.

"Although cases are still occurring, Covid-19 is no longer causing global panic as before, thanks to vaccines that help the body build immunity against the virus," he added.

Meanwhile, a nursemidwife and vaccination mobilisation officer at the Ministry of Health, Ms Ruzuna Abdulrahim Mohammed, underscored the importance of equipping journalists with accurate knowledge on immunisation.

She urged media professionals to effectively utilise various communication platforms to educate the public and ensure that all children in Zanzibar receive the required vaccines.