Kenya: Ruto Kicks Off Three-Day Development of North Counties

Nairobi — President William Ruto began a three-day tour of development projects in northern Kenya on Sunday ahead of Madakara Day celebrations to be marked in Wajir town on Monday.

The President commenced his tour in Wajir South Constituency, where he commissioned the Habaswein Solar PV-BESS-Diesel Hybrid Power Plant, a KSh639 million investment by Kenya Power and Lighting Company that will provide electricity to 8,565 households.

"Northern Kenya enjoys the least access to electricity in the country. That is why I have directed the Ministry of Energy to implement affirmative action measures to speed up connections in the region," he said while addressing residents of Habaswein town.

Overall, the President pointed out that the Government is investing KSh8.4 billion this year to connect more than 53,300 households to electricity in the three Northern Kenya counties of Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa to ensure inclusive development.

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He then inspected the progress of the upgrading of 7.5km of roads within Habaswein town, a KSh557 million project that he said will enhance mobility and improve access to essential services for residents.

He also inspected the tarmacking of 10km of roads within Griftu town, Wajir West Constituency, which he said are being upgraded at a cost of KSh1 billion.

President Ruto welcomed North Eastern residents and other Kenyans to attend Madaraka Day celebrations, the first ever national holiday to be marked in the region.

On education, the President said the Government has adopted affirmative action by employing an extra 100 teachers in each constituency in Northern Kenya in an effort to raise teaching and learning standards.

"Previously, most teachers in this region came from other parts of the country. Often, learning activities were interrupted for long whenever the teachers left for one reason or the other. But we want to nurture teachers from the local community to take charge of the schools here," he explained.

For this reason, President Ruto said the Government has established four teacher training colleges in Wajir, Garissa and Mandera whose current enrolment is over 4,800 teacher trainees.

On roads, he assured the residents that the 740km road network in the region, being implemented under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project, will be completed on time.

"Many times, these roads have been promised, but we are building them today because it is your right as citizens of this nation," he said.