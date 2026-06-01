Kenya: Rhino Charge Raises Sh365mn As Ruto Pledges Sh200mn for Conservation

Nairobi — The government has committed Shh200 million over the next two years to the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust as part of a broader effort to protect vital ecosystems across the country.

Speaking during the prize-giving event of the renowned Rhino Charge Event in Wamba, Samburu County, President William Ruto confirmed that the funds will be contributed to the Rhino Ark's Endowment fund.

The fund is a permanent, long-term sustainability fund established by Rhino Ark to provide consistent, reliable financing for the conservation of Kenya's mountain forest ecosystems, widely known as the country's Water Towers.

Ruto is optimistic that the fund will be key in supplementing key initiatives aimed at environmental preservation, climate resilience, community livelihood enrichment, and mitigating human-wildlife conflict.

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"Our montane forests are the Water Towers of Kenya. They sustain agriculture, fisheries, energy, and manufacturing. They support the well-being of every Kenyan. Their value to our economy is estimated at Ksh 611 billion each year. We do not merely admire these forests; we depend on them," Ruto stated.

On his part, Chairman of the Rhino Ark Kenya ,Peter Kinyua, assured that the interest of the funds will be utilised to conserve some of the country's delicate ecosystems.

Furthermore, the Head of State maintained that the Rhino Charge plays a critical role in not only mobilising resources for conservation, but also inspiring future genearations on the importance of protecting Kenya's ecosystems and wildlife heritage.

Since its inception 37 years ago, Rhino Charge, organised by the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, has raised over KSh 2.7 billion, supporting the protection of ecosystems including the Aberdare Range, Mount Kenya, the Mau Forest Complex, and Kakamega Forest.

According to Rhino Ark, this years event managed to raise Sh365.4 million which is almost double what was collected last year. Entrance fee at the venue shall be given to the community, who shall decide how to utilize them.

The event, which was flagged off by Samburu County Governor Jonathan Lelelit and Rhino Ark Charitable Trust Executive Director Christian Lambrechts at Ngilai Wildlife Community Conservancy, saw the particiapation of 65 offroad vehicles.

The challenging Samburu landscape, marked by dry riverbeds, rocky roads and mountainous terrain, tested the drivers' ability to navigate some of the harshest off-road conditions in the country.

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"Everbody you see here is fully committed to conservation. The winner shall not be given money, we have never given monetary prizes, they shall only be applauded and this is because conservation is in their hearts," Lambrechts said.

Lelelit said that the reflected the county's commitment to contributing to conservation efforts in the country