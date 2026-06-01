Zimbabwe: State Agents Accused of Bashing Workers At Zambezi Gas

Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) and the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) have accused suspected State security agents of brutally assaulting workers at Zambezi Gas Zimbabwe in Hwange, leaving several employees injured and raising fresh concerns over labour rights abuses in the mining sector.

In a joint statement issued Thursday, the organisations alleged that workers were beaten on the night of May 27 after company management accused them of siphoning diesel from machinery at the coal mining and coalbed methane exploration firm.

According to the unions, management bypassed law enforcement procedures and instead called in security agents, who allegedly carried out violent attacks on workers.

"Workers should never be subjected to violence, torture, or degrading treatment under any circumstances," the organisations said.

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"Allegations of misconduct must be handled through proper legal and labour procedures that respect the rule of law and human rights."

ZDAMWU and CNRG said at least two security guards sustained serious injuries during the incident, while several drivers were also allegedly assaulted.

The organisations claimed the incident was not isolated, alleging that another worker suffered a broken leg during a similar crackdown at the company last year.

"These developments are deeply disturbing and point to an emerging culture of fear, intimidation, and abuse within the company," the statement said.

The allegations have also cast a spotlight on working conditions at the company, with workers reportedly complaining about inadequate sanitation facilities, lack of clean drinking water, poor occupational safety standards and shortages of personal protective equipment.

The organisations further alleged that lower-grade workers were being denied decent accommodation and hygienic facilities while senior employees enjoyed better living conditions.

"Reports that low-grade workers are denied access to decent accommodation, hygienic facilities, and equal opportunities while senior employees enjoy better conditions raise serious concerns about labour exploitation and workplace discrimination," the statement said.

ZDAMWU and CNRG also expressed concern over allegations of unfair labour practices and claims that management had recently facilitated the formation of a union allegedly imposed on workers.

"If proven true, such actions constitute a serious attack on freedom of association and collective bargaining rights," the organisations said.

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"A union must exist to defend workers, not to shield abusive employers. Any organisation that sides with exploitation and intimidation betrays the very workers it claims to represent."

The two organisations called for an independent investigation into the alleged assault, urgent medical assistance for injured workers, and an end to intimidation and reprisals against employees.

They also urged authorities, including the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and parliamentary portfolio committees, to investigate conditions at the company.

"Zimbabwe's workers are not slaves. No corporate entity should be allowed to operate above the law or violate the dignity, safety, and rights of workers and communities," the statement said.