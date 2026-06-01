Ethiopia Heads to Polls in Seventh General Election

Addis Ababa, May 31 (Horn Diplomat) — Ethiopians headed to the polls on Monday in the country's seventh general election, with more than 54 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots in what authorities describe as an important milestone in the nation's democratic development.

The election is being conducted across thousands of polling stations nationwide following months of preparations by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), which has overseen voter registration, election logistics, training of election officials and the deployment of voting materials.

According to NEBE, more than 52,000 polling stations have been established across the country, while special arrangements have been made to facilitate voting for internally displaced persons, members of the defense forces and students.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's ruling Prosperity Party is seeking a renewed mandate as it campaigns on economic reform, infrastructure development, national dialogue and efforts to strengthen peace and stability.

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The election comes as Ethiopia continues to pursue ambitious economic reforms aimed at accelerating growth, attracting investment and expanding regional trade connectivity. Government officials have highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize key sectors of the economy and strengthen democratic institutions.

The electoral process has attracted significant international attention, with observer missions and diplomatic representatives monitoring developments across the country. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has deployed an election observation mission, while diplomats and international organizations based in Addis Ababa have been briefed on preparations for the vote.

The National Election Board said 68 local and international media organizations were accredited to cover the election, with more than 1,800 journalists receiving access to report on the process.

Speaking ahead of polling day, election officials expressed confidence in the country's readiness, emphasizing transparency, professionalism and the participation of voters across Ethiopia.

The vote is being closely watched across the Horn of Africa, where Ethiopia remains a major political and economic power whose stability and growth are viewed as important to regional development and integration.

Preliminary results are expected to emerge in the coming days following the completion of voting and counting procedures.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Mohamed Duale)